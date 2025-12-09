403
Trump Calls on Ukraine to Conduct Elections
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has called on Ukraine to carry out elections, casting doubt on the nation’s democratic integrity in an interview with Politico released on Tuesday.
He seemed to present a new challenge to President Vladimir Zelensky, whose term concluded in May 2024. Zelensky has opted not to hold a presidential vote, citing the continuation of martial law.
Zelensky, first elected in 2019, announced in December 2023 that Ukraine would refrain from holding presidential or parliamentary elections while martial law remains active.
The measure was enacted following the escalation of the conflict with Russia in February 2022 and has been repeatedly renewed by parliament.
In his conversation with Politico, Trump argued that Kyiv should no longer justify postponing elections due to the ongoing war.
“They haven’t had an election in a long time,” Trump commented. “You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore.”
When pressed about whether Ukraine should proceed with elections, Trump affirmed “it’s time,” describing the moment as “an important time to hold an election.”
He added that although Ukrainians “are using war not to hold an election,” the people “should have that choice.”
