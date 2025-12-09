403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tickmill Celebrates Trading Competition Winners with Exclusive Client Experience at Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix
(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Abu Dhabi, 9th December 2025
Tickmill hosted an exclusive gathering for its clients and top-performing traders from its recent trading competition at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, transforming a Tickmill-branded lounge into a hub for celebration, networking and live race action. The event served as the culmination of the competition, recognising standout performance across its trading community and reinforcing the firm’s commitment to supporting them throughout their journey in the markets.
Set against the backdrop of one of the most iconic races on the F1 calendar, guests enjoyed premium hospitality and race views while engaging directly with members of the Tickmill team. The lounge environment echoed the core attributes that define both Formula 1 and trading - speed, precision and discipline - creating a setting where traders could share experiences in a relaxed yet high-energy atmosphere. Aligned with Tickmill’s Tiger-driven brand mindset, the experience brought together traders who value clarity, focus and the confidence to act decisively when it counts.
“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix offered a powerful stage to celebrate the achievements of our traders,” said Mohamed Abdelbaki, Regional Marketing Manager at Tickmill. “This competition highlighted the dedication, focus and resilience that are essential for long-term success in the markets. Bringing our winners and key clients together here is our way of recognising that effort and showing that Tickmill is invested in supporting our traders on their journey.”
Throughout the day, attendees had the chance to discuss strategies, compare perspectives on recent market conditions and deepen relationships with other active traders. The emphasis of the event was on community, shared learning and responsible trading.
The Abu Dhabi experience forms part of Tickmill’s broader client-engagement approach, which combines competitive trading conditions and advanced platforms with education, content and real-world touchpoints. Creating memorable experiences and bringing traders together face-to-face aims to add value beyond the trading screen and strengthen connections within its global client base.
About Tickmill
Tickmill has established itself as a leading provider of online trading services on a global scale since its inception in 2014. With regulation from esteemed authorities, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and recognition from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office, Tickmill prioritises the safety of client funds while upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity. The team, composed of seasoned traders with decades of collective experience dating back to the 1980s, brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having navigated various major financial markets across Asia to North America.
Tickmill hosted an exclusive gathering for its clients and top-performing traders from its recent trading competition at the Abu Dhabi Formula 1 Grand Prix, transforming a Tickmill-branded lounge into a hub for celebration, networking and live race action. The event served as the culmination of the competition, recognising standout performance across its trading community and reinforcing the firm’s commitment to supporting them throughout their journey in the markets.
Set against the backdrop of one of the most iconic races on the F1 calendar, guests enjoyed premium hospitality and race views while engaging directly with members of the Tickmill team. The lounge environment echoed the core attributes that define both Formula 1 and trading - speed, precision and discipline - creating a setting where traders could share experiences in a relaxed yet high-energy atmosphere. Aligned with Tickmill’s Tiger-driven brand mindset, the experience brought together traders who value clarity, focus and the confidence to act decisively when it counts.
“The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix offered a powerful stage to celebrate the achievements of our traders,” said Mohamed Abdelbaki, Regional Marketing Manager at Tickmill. “This competition highlighted the dedication, focus and resilience that are essential for long-term success in the markets. Bringing our winners and key clients together here is our way of recognising that effort and showing that Tickmill is invested in supporting our traders on their journey.”
Throughout the day, attendees had the chance to discuss strategies, compare perspectives on recent market conditions and deepen relationships with other active traders. The emphasis of the event was on community, shared learning and responsible trading.
The Abu Dhabi experience forms part of Tickmill’s broader client-engagement approach, which combines competitive trading conditions and advanced platforms with education, content and real-world touchpoints. Creating memorable experiences and bringing traders together face-to-face aims to add value beyond the trading screen and strengthen connections within its global client base.
About Tickmill
Tickmill has established itself as a leading provider of online trading services on a global scale since its inception in 2014. With regulation from esteemed authorities, including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and recognition from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office, Tickmill prioritises the safety of client funds while upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity. The team, composed of seasoned traders with decades of collective experience dating back to the 1980s, brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having navigated various major financial markets across Asia to North America.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment