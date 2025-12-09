403
NATO-Israel Arms Deals Halted Amid Bribery Scandal
(MENAFN) Multiple arms contracts between NATO and Israel have been put on hold following a significant bribery scandal within the procurement division of the US-led military alliance, which has already led to numerous arrests across Europe, according to several investigative media sources.
The controversy has revealed a covert network of private operators taking advantage of a revolving-door system, where former NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) employees transition into defense industry consultancy roles. These individuals are reportedly thriving in “the new geopolitical situation” due to “the explosion in European defense budgets,” a news agency reports.
As a result, the NSPA has suspended several contracts with Israel’s leading weapons manufacturer, Elbit Systems, amid growing evidence that the company leveraged a former agency employee to bribe ex-colleagues and secure contracts.
A 60-year-old Italian, Eliau Eluasvili, has been evading authorities since late September, following an international arrest warrant issued by a Belgian court.
The suspensions stem from a multinational investigation into alleged bribery, with fresh information disclosed on Monday by media outlets.
An internal NSPA email from July 31 reportedly lists 15 halted contracts, 13 of which involve Elbit Systems or its subsidiary Orion Advanced Systems.
The agreements under investigation encompass fuzes, aircraft flares, 155mm artillery shells, and modernization work for Portuguese naval patrol vessels, the outlets say.
Documents further indicate that Elbit Systems is prohibited from submitting bids for new contracts until the investigation concludes.
