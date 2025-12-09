403
Drone Strikes in Sudan’s South Kordofan Claim Over 100 Lives
(MENAFN) At least 114 individuals, including 63 children, have lost their lives in Sudan’s South Kordofan region following a sequence of drone assaults reportedly carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a news agency reported on Sunday, citing local authorities.
Sudanese officials indicated that the attacks commenced on Thursday, when RSF forces executed multiple drone strikes on the town of Kalogi. The drones reportedly targeted a children’s kindergarten twice before moving on to a rural hospital, where the majority of casualties occurred.
“The number of victims in the city rose to 114 dead and 71 wounded,” stated Essam al-Din Al-Nano, the executive director of Kalogi, as quoted by a media outlet.
The World Health Organization (WHO) reported that those injured have been transported to Abu Jebaiha Hospital, also located in South Kordofan, to receive urgent medical care.
In a post on X on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus confirmed that 63 children were among those killed in the drone strikes. He emphasized the immediate need for blood donations and medical assistance, noting, “Disturbingly, paramedics and responders came under attack as they tried to move the injured from the kindergarten to the hospital.”
