China expands space-based internet network with satellite launch


2025-12-09 07:31:59
(MENAFN) China successfully launched its 15th group of low-orbit internet satellites on Tuesday, advancing the country’s growing space-based communications infrastructure, according to reports.

The satellites were delivered to their intended orbit aboard a Long March-6A rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province. This follows the launch of the 14th batch of internet satellites on Saturday, which reached its designated orbit using a Long March-8A carrier rocket.

The Long March-8A, which had its maiden flight in February, is capable of transporting up to 7 tons into a sun-synchronous orbit approximately 700 kilometers (435 miles) above Earth.

