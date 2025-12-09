Doordash Chief Analytics Officer Breaks Down Insights From The“State Of Local Commerce” Report On Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) What DoorDash Data Reveals About How We Eat, Work & Live

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The story of the American economy today is unfolding not just on Wall Street, but on Main Street and around the kitchen table. During a recent satellite media tour in partnership with DoorDash and D S Simon Media, Chief Analytics Officer at Doordash Jessica Lachs shared key findings from the company's first-ever State of Local Commerce report. The findings offer a real-time look into how families, workers, and local businesses are adapting in 2025.

The report draws on hundreds of millions of transactions across groceries, restaurants, and Main Street businesses. It provides a detailed view of what is happening in everyday life across America's Top 100 cities, where grocery prices are easing, small restaurants are showing resilience, downtowns are regaining momentum, and families are moving to communities where their dollars go further.

Prices Are Steadying Across Essentials as Consumers Stretch Their Dollars

DoorDash's Breakfast Basics Index, which measures staples like eggs, milk, and bagels, fell 14 percent between March and September 2025. During the same period, the cost of everyday essentials such as diapers and toilet paper remained steady. In cities such as Lincoln, Milwaukee, and Detroit, the DoorDash Cheeseburger Index shows that a family's dollar can go twice as far compared to other major metros.

Local Restaurants Are Beating the Odds

Despite economic uncertainty, 93 percent of local restaurants active on DoorDash last September are still open today. The resilience of neighborhood businesses continues to stand out, and new restaurant growth is strong. Since last September, new restaurant activity has increased 18 percent, with cities such as Laredo, Milwaukee, and Saint Paul experiencing the highest levels of expansion.

“DoorDash can offer a ground-level view into how cities and towns across the country are changing,” said Jessica Lachs, DoorDash Chief Analytics Officer.“What we're seeing is resilience: families are finding more ways to stretch their dollar, business owners are rolling up their sleeves to keep their doors open, and people are finding new ways to make ends meet. We're capturing what national averages can't always see and offering a clearer view into what's happening on Main Streets nationwide.”

Downtowns Are Recovering as Hybrid Work Evolves

Weekday lunch orders to business districts, which are a strong indicator of in-office work, are rising in more than 50 percent of cities. Nationwide, weekday lunch orders have increased 2.5 percent. Cities such as San Francisco, Chandler, and Austin are leading the resurgence, with growth that is six times the national rate.

Flexible Work Continues to Expand

Flexible work remains a significant earning strategy for many Americans. Since 2019, the number of people who have dashed has increased from fewer than one in 200 to about one in 15. Half of Dashers balance other jobs across industries like healthcare, education, and retail, and most Dashers spend fewer than four hours per week delivering.

Families Are Settling Where Life Is More Affordable

Kids' meal order patterns show that families continue moving to mid-sized and more affordable cities such as Lubbock, Gilbert, and El Paso. These communities offer strong quality of life and allow paychecks to stretch further.

To explore the full State of Local Commerce report, visit: doordash-local-commerce

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of DoorDash.

Media Contact:

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at