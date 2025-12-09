403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day Highlights Military Collaboration
(MENAFN) Belgian Minister of Defense Theo Francken praised Türkiye as a nation with "a rapidly growing defense potential and a dynamic industry renowned worldwide" during the Türkiye-Belgium Defense Industry Day held in Brussels. The gathering brought together officials and industry leaders to discuss emerging opportunities in defense cooperation.
According to a statement from the Turkish Embassy in Brussels, the event featured morning presentations outlining strategic visions and investment priorities, followed by afternoon one-on-one business meetings designed to foster direct collaboration between Turkish and Belgian defense companies.
Attendees included Francken, Türkiye's Ambassador to Belgium Gorkem Baris Tantekin, Türkiye's Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Basat Ozturk, Ertac Koca, head of the International Cooperation Department at the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), and FIT CEO Piet Demunter.
Francken emphasized in a social media post that "Türkiye is a country with a rapidly growing defense potential and a dynamic industry that is renowned worldwide. This event offers a unique opportunity to discover these possibilities more in details."
Ambassador Tantekin highlighted that the collaboration supports the strategic objectives of both nations, stressing that the meeting reinforces a bilateral, trust-based, and constructive partnership built on historic friendship and robust alliance ties.
During the event, Koca detailed Türkiye's defense industry supply system, outlined the sector’s current state, and discussed opportunities for international cooperation.
Eight leading Turkish defense companies, including ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, ROKETSAN, and TUSAS, participated under the guidance of the Presidency of Defense Industries. More than 100 Belgian representatives, encompassing industry professionals, research institutions, and government officials, also attended the gathering.
According to a statement from the Turkish Embassy in Brussels, the event featured morning presentations outlining strategic visions and investment priorities, followed by afternoon one-on-one business meetings designed to foster direct collaboration between Turkish and Belgian defense companies.
Attendees included Francken, Türkiye's Ambassador to Belgium Gorkem Baris Tantekin, Türkiye's Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Basat Ozturk, Ertac Koca, head of the International Cooperation Department at the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB), and FIT CEO Piet Demunter.
Francken emphasized in a social media post that "Türkiye is a country with a rapidly growing defense potential and a dynamic industry that is renowned worldwide. This event offers a unique opportunity to discover these possibilities more in details."
Ambassador Tantekin highlighted that the collaboration supports the strategic objectives of both nations, stressing that the meeting reinforces a bilateral, trust-based, and constructive partnership built on historic friendship and robust alliance ties.
During the event, Koca detailed Türkiye's defense industry supply system, outlined the sector’s current state, and discussed opportunities for international cooperation.
Eight leading Turkish defense companies, including ASELSAN, HAVELSAN, ROKETSAN, and TUSAS, participated under the guidance of the Presidency of Defense Industries. More than 100 Belgian representatives, encompassing industry professionals, research institutions, and government officials, also attended the gathering.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment