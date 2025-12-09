Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Slightly Higher


2025-12-09 07:25:56
(MENAFN) Türkiye's leading stock index started Tuesday at 11,210.31 points, marking an increase of 0.19% or 20.81 points compared to the previous session.

On Monday, the BIST 100 climbed 1.65%, closing at 11,189.50 points, with a daily trading turnover totaling 148.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.48 billion).

As of 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), currency exchange rates were recorded at 42.5640 Turkish liras per US dollar, 49.5990 per euro, and 56.7860 per British pound.

Gold prices for an ounce reached $4,181.40, while Brent crude oil was quoted at $62.20 per barrel.

