403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye’s Stock Market Opens Slightly Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's leading stock index started Tuesday at 11,210.31 points, marking an increase of 0.19% or 20.81 points compared to the previous session.
On Monday, the BIST 100 climbed 1.65%, closing at 11,189.50 points, with a daily trading turnover totaling 148.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.48 billion).
As of 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), currency exchange rates were recorded at 42.5640 Turkish liras per US dollar, 49.5990 per euro, and 56.7860 per British pound.
Gold prices for an ounce reached $4,181.40, while Brent crude oil was quoted at $62.20 per barrel.
On Monday, the BIST 100 climbed 1.65%, closing at 11,189.50 points, with a daily trading turnover totaling 148.3 billion Turkish liras ($3.48 billion).
As of 10 a.m. local time (0700 GMT), currency exchange rates were recorded at 42.5640 Turkish liras per US dollar, 49.5990 per euro, and 56.7860 per British pound.
Gold prices for an ounce reached $4,181.40, while Brent crude oil was quoted at $62.20 per barrel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment