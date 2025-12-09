Shankar Mahadevan Receives Felicitation From Delhi CM For Honouring Armed Forces Through Music

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 9 (IANS) Singer Shankar Mahadevan described being felicitated by the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt. Governor Vinai Kumar Saxen for his musical tribute to India's armed forces as one of the greatest moments of his life.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the music composer-singer expressed his gratitude for the recognition and highlighted how special it was to have his work acknowledged for celebrating the dedication and spirit of the country's brave personnel. Sharing a couple of his photos, Shankar wrote,“One of the greatest moments of my life was being felicitated by the Honourable Chief Minister of Delhi Smt. Rekha Gupta ji and Honourable Governor Shri Vinai Kumarji Saxena alongside the chiefs of the armed forces.”

“To be recognized for my work in music and its role in bringing the spirit and dedication of our armed forces to people across India and the world is truly special... a moment I will cherish forever. I sincerely thank the entire armed forces team Chief of Navy Admiral Dinesh Tripathi ji, Chief of Army General Upendra Dwivediji, Chief of Air Force Amar Preet Singhji and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhanji.”

Mahadevan added,“A special thanks to my dear friend and constant inspiration, retired Com. Shri Sujit Narainji, for making this possible. Jawaan mera bhagwaan.”

For the unversed, Shankar Mahadevan rose to prominence on the Indi-pop scene with his distinctive blend of Carnatic, Hindustani, and jazz influences. His breakthrough came with the iconic non-film album“Breathless,” which dominated the Indian music charts upon its release in 1998. Over the years, he went on to earn global recognition by winning a Grammy Award.

Mahadevan recently teamed up with Salim–Sulaiman for the song“Shringaar (From Bhoomi 2025)”, a Hindi track that released on September 1, 2025. Composed by the musical duo with lyrics by Shraddha Pandit, the piece features vocals by Shankar Mahadevan, Salim–Sulaiman, and Shraddha herself. Dedicated to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, the track stands as the second release from the Bhoomi 2025 album.