403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Honduras Restarts Vote Count After Halt
(MENAFN) Honduran electoral officials restarted the tabulation of votes on Monday from the Nov. 30 presidential contest following a three-day pause, with conservative hopeful Nasry Asfura still holding onto a slim advantage.
By 2:09 p.m. local time (2009GMT), authorities had processed over 91% of the ballots. The National Party’s Asfura was at 40.11%, maintaining a slight edge over centrist Liberal Party contender Salvador Nasralla, who stood at 39.73%, according to the Honduran National Election Council (CNE).
Rixi Moncada, running under President Xiomara Castro’s Libre Party, remained in third place with 19.17%.
Since Friday, citizens in Honduras had been left uncertain during what has become the nation’s most hotly contested election in recent memory.
On Sunday, the Libre Party demanded that the general election results be voided, accusing US President Donald Trump of interfering in the race by backing Asfura, offering support to Honduras should he prevail, and criticizing Moncada, whom he has branded a communist and corrupt.
CNE President Ana Paola Hall indicated that the delay in releasing results since Friday stemmed from a third episode of “technical problems” that caused the system to crash.
The electoral authority has grappled with several difficulties, including reported attempts to infiltrate and tamper with the software responsible for transmitting vote totals.
By 2:09 p.m. local time (2009GMT), authorities had processed over 91% of the ballots. The National Party’s Asfura was at 40.11%, maintaining a slight edge over centrist Liberal Party contender Salvador Nasralla, who stood at 39.73%, according to the Honduran National Election Council (CNE).
Rixi Moncada, running under President Xiomara Castro’s Libre Party, remained in third place with 19.17%.
Since Friday, citizens in Honduras had been left uncertain during what has become the nation’s most hotly contested election in recent memory.
On Sunday, the Libre Party demanded that the general election results be voided, accusing US President Donald Trump of interfering in the race by backing Asfura, offering support to Honduras should he prevail, and criticizing Moncada, whom he has branded a communist and corrupt.
CNE President Ana Paola Hall indicated that the delay in releasing results since Friday stemmed from a third episode of “technical problems” that caused the system to crash.
The electoral authority has grappled with several difficulties, including reported attempts to infiltrate and tamper with the software responsible for transmitting vote totals.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment