Westland Books And Promise Foundation Launch Business Unusual 2025 For Next-Gen Business Thinking
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 2025: Westland Books, in collaboration with the PRomise Foundation, announces Business Unusual 2025, a flagship forum bringing together leading voices from business, communication and organisational strategy. The event will be held on 11 December 2025 at the Taj City Center, Gurgaon.
Business Unusual 2025 will examine the forces reshaping India's business landscape, featuring keynote talks, author interactions and case-led discussions exploring emerging ideas in leadership, work culture and enterprise strategy.
As one of India's most respected publishers of business and leadership literature, Westland Books continues its commitment to fostering rigorous intellectual exchange and future-focused thinking. Created in partnership with the PRomise Foundation, the event aims to create a space for nuanced dialogue at a time when organisations are navigating rapid technological, cultural and economic change.
Designed as a one-day intensive forum, the event will bring together authors, industry leaders, strategists and professionals for sessions that encourage reflection and debate and provide practical insight. The initiative reinforces a shared belief in the need for open, informed and collaborative learning environments.
SPEAKER LINE-UP
Business Unusual 2025 will feature a distinguished group of speakers, including:
* Harit Nagpal, CEO, Tata Play; Author of Adapt and Pivot
* Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, The Hindu Business Line
* Lloyd Mathias, Investor & Board Director
* Nandini Vijayaraghavan, Analyst; Author of Rare
* Sudhir Variyar, Managing Director, Multiples Alternate Asset Management
* Mayuresh Kore, CFO, Imagicaa; Co-author of Rollercoaster of Hope
* Rukmini S., Data Journalist; Author of Whole Numbers and Half Truths
* Sonal C Holland, Master of Wine; Author of One in a Billion
* Shefalee Vasudev, Editor-in-Chief, The Voice of Fashion; Author of The Stories We Wear
* Ashdin Doctor, Host, The Habit Coachâ„¢ Podcast; Author of One Habit a Day
* RJ Rahul Makin, Programming Head, Fever FM & Punjabi Fever
* Tejaswini Apte-Rahm, Author of Tatyasaheb
* Nupur Pavan Bang, Family Business Researcher; Founder, B.A.N.G.
* Ashok S. Ganguly, Former Chairman, Hindustan Lever; Author of We Are Our Future
* R. Gopalakrishnan, Former Director, Tata Sons; Bestselling Author
About Westland Books
Westland Books is an award-winning Indian publisher with a diverse list spanning popular and literary fiction, business, politics, biography, spirituality, popular science, health and self-help. Its key imprints include Context (award-winning literary fiction and non-fiction), EkadÄ (contemporary Indian-language writing and translations), Tranquebar (new fiction from the subcontinent), Westland Sport, Westland Business, Westland Non-Fiction, and Red Panda (children's books).
In 2023, Westland launched Indie Press, a self-publishing imprint, and in 2024 introduced IF, a list dedicated to speculative fiction. Westland also collaborates with Pratilipi Comics to bring compelling graphic narratives to readers. Most recently, it launched QD (Queer Directions), an imprint championing LGBTQIA+ voices across fiction, non-fiction and poetry.
About PRomise Foundation
The PRomise Foundation curates high-quality learning platforms and industry forums focused on leadership, communication and strategic practice, supporting India's rapidly growing professional community.
