Women Constitute 37% Of Jordan's Industrial Workforce, Chamber Reports

Amman, Dec. 9 (Petra) – The Jordan Chamber of Industry underlined that women are playing an increasingly central role in the Kingdom's industrial sector, with their participation now accounting for 37 percent of the workforce, totaling more than 42,000 Jordanian women.In a statement issued Tuesday, the Chamber cited its "Women in Industry Facts and Figures" report, prepared by the Chamber's Studies Department, noting that these figures reflect a national trend toward strengthening women's economic empowerment and integrating female talent across various levels of industrial production.The report highlighted that women have achieved a substantial presence in several industrial sectors, with the leather and garment sector leading at 70 percent, followed by pharmaceuticals and medical supplies at 35 percent. Packaging and chemical industries accounted for 15 percent, and the food and catering industries 11 percent.In entrepreneurship, more than 1,500 women hold ownership and decision-making positions within industrial establishments. The report indicated that 76.4 percent of women are partners in these establishments, and 17 percent contribute between 20 and 30 percent of company capital, underscoring their growing role as leaders and decision-makers.The Chamber stressed that the Economic Modernization Vision projects industrial sectors will generate roughly 72 percent of future employment opportunities for women, reinforcing the sector's role as a key driver of women's empowerment and increased economic participation.The Chamber reaffirmed its commitment to initiatives that empower working women, business owners, and leaders in the industrial sector through skills development programs and support for career advancement. It also continues to promote women's participation in manufacturing industries and access to decision-making positions, in line with Jordan's broader goals for comprehensive and sustainable economic development.