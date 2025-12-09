U.S. Company Stepping Into Tender For SOCAR Polymer Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The U.S. Oceaneering International company is participating in the tender for the SOCAR Polymer plant, Trend reports.

The company has participated in most tenders organized by SOCAR several times so far.

It has currently joined the tender announced for the SOCAR Polymer plant, and relevant negotiations are underway.

In case of reaching an agreement, it is anticipated that a comprehensive assessment of the existing operational state of the facility will be conducted, aimed at pinpointing and mitigating corrosion vulnerabilities, alongside the provision of specialized engineering solutions. This initiative will focus on enhancing the safety protocols and extending the operational longevity of the production infrastructure.

To note, Oceaneering International participates in projects that contribute to the long-term operation of industrial facilities using appropriate technological solutions. Headquartered in Houston, U.S., it is a global company that provides engineering services and technological equipment to international companies, specializing in the field of underwater engineering and applied technologies.