Indigo Cancels 422 Flights Across 6 Metro Airports

IndiGo Chaos Continues, Over 1,000 Flights Cancelled In a Day

Mumbai- IndiGo cancelled 422 flights from six metro airports on Tuesday, as the disruption in the crisis-hit airline prolonged for the eighth consecutive day, according to sources.

Of the 422 flights cancelled, Delhi Airport witnessed 152 flight cancellations and 121 at Bengaluru Airport, they said.

The number of IndiGo flight cancellations at Hyderabad stood at 58 and 41 in Mumbai, sources said.

IndiGo also cancelled over 50 flights from the Chennai Airport, they noted.

Meanwhile, the government has announced a 5 per cent reduction in the number of IndiGo flights during the ongoing winter schedule and decided to give them to other airports following the airline's failure to operate the approved schedule.

The Gurugram-based carrier, which commands over 65 per cent of India's total domestic traffic, had cancelled over 560 flights from six metro airports alone on Monday.

“IndiGo has increased its departures by 9.66 per cent in comparison to Winter Schedule 24 (WS 24) and by 6.05 per cent in relation to Summer Schedule 25(SS 25). However, the airline has not demonstrated an ability to operate these schedules efficiently.