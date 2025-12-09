Sailpoint Announces Fiscal Third Quarter 2026 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SailPoint, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAIL), a leader in enterprise identity security, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended October 31, 2025.

The company's earnings release and presentation can be accessed on the quarterly results section of SailPoint's investor relations website. SailPoint will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and outlook, which is accessible here.

About SailPoint

At SailPoint (Nasdaq: SAIL), we believe enterprise security must start with identity at the foundation. Today's enterprise runs on a diverse workforce of not just human but also digital identities-and securing them all is critical. Through the lens of identity, SailPoint empowers organizations to seamlessly manage and secure access to applications and data at speed and scale. Our unified, intelligent, and extensible platform delivers identity-first security, helping enterprises defend against dynamic threats while driving productivity and transformation. Trusted by many of the world's most complex organizations, SailPoint secures the modern enterprise.

