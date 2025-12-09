403
Levant Oriental Restaurant: High-End Levantine Restaurant Opens In Abu Dhabi
(MENAFNEditorial) Get ready for an unparalleled Levantine dining experience in the UAE, as Levant Oriental Restaurant proudly announces the official opening of its first branch in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 27 November. Located in a prime location along Al Corniche Lake Park District, Levant Oriental invites diners on a culinary journey rooted in the nostalgic flavours, traditions and warm hospitality of the region.
As more diners in the UAE seek experiences that reconnect them with heritage and family memories, Levant Oriental emerges as a response to this shift, offering a dining journey that celebrates Authentic Levantine Flavours Just Like Home with modern elegance.
A Culinary Journey Led by an Award-Winning Chef
The culinary vision for Levant Oriental is led by the acclaimed Executive Chef Sleiman. Known for his work with a series of renowned, award-winning restaurants in 5-star hotels across the region, Chef Sleiman aims to bring an unforgettable journey for all his guests.
"Our philosophy is to respect the heritage of Levantine cooking, while showcasing a contemporary dining experience. Every dish tells a story of the region's rich culture and vibrant flavours." says Chef Sleiman.
A Levantine Feast
The menu takes guests on a gastronomic voyage through the Levant region. The kitchen’s philosophy centers on preserving the integrity of timeless Levantine flavours. Taste authentic recipes and contemporary interpretations of classic dishes, with a focus on fresh and highest-quality ingredients. The expansive menu showcases the full breadth of the region's rich culinary heritage.
The cold mezze selection features classics such as creamy hummus, smoky moutabal, alongside specialty salads like fattoush and tabbouleh. Hot mezze options include perfectly fried kibbeh and hand-rolled sambousek. Freshly baked in-house, mankoushe varieties are topped with traditional ingredients like the aromatic blend of za'atar and olive oil, melted Akkawi cheese or savoury minced lamb. The grill section is a highlight, featuring meats and poultry, including shish taouk, various styles of kabab and lamb chops, all cooked over charcoal for a distinctive smoky flavour. Heartier main courses include traditional stews and rice dishes such as mansaf, mouloukhieh, mahasheh and sayadiyet samak, among others.
The experience concludes with signature Arabic and Levantine desserts, from warm kunafa to rose-scented mahalabiya, providing the perfect sweet end to a hearty meal.
The restaurant features an open show kitchen that offers diners a transparent view of the preparation of fresh Levantine dishes.
Designed for Comfort and Elegance
Levant Oriental offers spacious indoor and outdoor seating areas, including elegant private dining rooms ideal for intimate family gatherings and exclusive occasions. The restaurant also features a beautiful outdoor terrace perfect for breakfast, lunch or evening tea, or relaxed evenings with shisha service and Corniche views.
At Levant, guests will experience true Levantine charm as they step into a space adorned with authentic Levantine-inspired décor, featuring artistic tiles, traditional fixtures, warm colour palettes and graceful arches.
