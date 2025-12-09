Karnataka: No Ambulance For Two Hours, Critically Ill Patient Shifted To Hospital In Goods Vehicle

In a shocking failure of emergency medical services in Karnataka, a critically ill patient in Udupi was left without an ambulance for over two hours, forcing local residents to arrange transport in a goods carrier. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, with residents alleging that repeated lapses in the state-run 108 ambulance service have endangered numerous lives over the past year due to delayed responses and poor availability.

Repeated Appeals For Help Go Unanswered

According to the patient's family members, multiple calls were made to the 108 emergency helpline on Monday evening between 7.00 pm and 9.30 pm. However, they were allegedly informed each time that no ambulances were available in the area. As the patient's condition worsened with every passing minute, frantic efforts were also made to arrange a private ambulance, but those attempts also proved unsuccessful.

Local Resident Steps In With Goods Carrier

With no medical transport in sight and time rapidly running out, the distressed family approached a local resident, Vishu Shetty, for help. Without hesitation, he placed a cot inside his goods carrier and rushed the patient to the district hospital. The improvised effort reportedly helped in ensuring that the patient received emergency medical attention that might otherwise have been fatally delayed.

Longstanding Issues With 108 Ambulance Service Alleged

Residents of Udupi have alleged that the 108 ambulance service has been unreliable for nearly a year. They claim that several lives have been lost due to delayed ambulance arrivals or complete non-availability during emergencies. Despite repeated representations to the authorities, locals say no meaningful corrective steps have been taken so far.

Only A Fraction Of Ambulances Operational

Although Udupi district officially has 18 ambulances under the 108 emergency service, residents allege that only five to six vehicles are operational at any given time. The rest are reportedly off the road due to mechanical issues, staff shortages or administrative delays.

Call For Immediate Government Intervention

Angered by the latest incident, residents have renewed their demand for urgent intervention by the district administration and the state government. They have called for immediate measures to ensure round-the-clock availability of ambulances and stricter monitoring of emergency response systems to prevent such life-threatening lapses from recurring.