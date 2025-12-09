T20 WC 2026: Bangladesh's Tanzid Optimistic, Aims For Consistency

Bangladesh young opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim is optimistic about his T20 game ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 and reflected on his team's preparation and outlined his ambitions for the mega tournament, as per a release from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Personal Ambitions and Improvements

Looking ahead to what will be his second T20 World Cup, the 23-year-old remains focused on delivering meaningful contributions on the big stage. "From the start of my career until now, especially in ICC events, I haven't been able to play to my full potential. I'm trying to contribute consistently in ICC events as well," he said, as quoted from the official website of the ICC.

"Earlier, you saw that I would get good starts in almost every match but couldn't carry on. Now we're working on staying mentally fitter and stronger so I can convert good starts into big scores," he noted.

Bangladesh's World Cup Preparations

Tanzid was part of the Bangladesh side that recently clinched a 2-1 T20I series win over Ireland. The batter has since sweated it out at a specialised batting camp arranged by the BCB in the lead-up to next year's tournament.

Sharing an insight into Bangladesh's preparations, he added, "We're also working on the kind of game plans opponents may have for us in a World Cup or any big event - what areas bowlers might target."

"The coaches have been repeatedly focusing on one specific thing: how to bat in the powerplay and how to find gaps," he said. "It's basically about match situations - what kind of field a bowler may set, where the fielders might be, and how we can find gaps within that," he noted.

"Sometimes we take high risks in low-risk situations, which leads to losing two or three wickets quickly," he added. "So we're working on how to score boundaries with low risk, keep the scoreboard moving and bat more fluently," he said.

Flexibility in Batting Order

With Bangladesh having opted for different alternatives in the opening role for the T20I setup, the left-hander noted that the players are prepared to adapt to different positions in the batting order as per the team's requirements.

"Honestly, no one is settled here. Whoever the team needs in whichever position will play there," he added. "Even in the last series, you saw an opener being asked to bat at No. 3 or No. 4. So I don't think there's anything called "settled". The team will do whatever it feels is best," he said.

World Cup Group Stage Draw

Drawn in Group C with England, West Indies, Nepal and Italy, Bangladesh will look to build on their recent form come the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. They open their campaign on February 7 against the West Indies in Kolkata. (ANI)

