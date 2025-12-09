Could A Champions League Loss To Man City End Xabi Alonso's Real Madrid Reign?

When Xabi Alonso walked into the Bernabeu last summer, many believed Real Madrid had secured the future of their touchline leadership for years to come. Barely months later, the project that once promised modernity and stability appears to be fraying at the edges far sooner than imagined.

A Season That Suddenly Tilted Off Course

Sunday night's defeat to Celta Vigo-a bruising 2-0 setback-did more than tighten Barcelona's grip on LaLiga's top spot. It deepened an uneasy atmosphere that had been quietly building. Madrid, once five points clear, now find themselves four behind their fiercest rivals, and the mood around Valdebebas has shifted from concern to crisis.

The match itself spiralled into chaos: two red cards, a tunnel confrontation, and Jude Bellingham finishing the night with blood streaming down his face. These images were not just symbolic-they were symptomatic.

Emergency Talks at the Bernabeu

Spanish outlet Marca reported that club president Florentino Perez convened an emergency meeting within hours of the final whistle. Discussions, which stretched into the early morning, circled around three recurring themes:



The sharp dip in results

A growing injury pile-up, including a new setback for Eder Militao Frustrations with officiating and VAR decisions

But the most delicate issue-though not explicitly stated-was unmistakable: Xabi Alonso's future.

According to the report, the consensus emerging from the marathon meeting was stark. Alonso may have only a few days to prove he can steady the ship. And Madrid's judgment of him could hinge almost entirely on Wednesday's Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Champions League Test Becomes Career-Defining

Under Alonso, Madrid have four wins and one defeat in Europe so far-the lone blemish coming against Liverpool. Yet the club's patience does not stretch far. Falling out of rhythm domestically, coupled with just three victories in their last seven across competitions, has placed immense weight on the City fixture.

It is rare for a Madrid manager to find himself under such scrutiny this early into a tenure. Rarer still when that manager is a club icon.

Zidane and Klopp: Familiar Faces and Surprising Names

Behind the scenes, contingency plans are already being drawn up.

Zinedine Zidane-forever enshrined in Madrid folklore for delivering three straight Champions League titles-remains the most logical fallback option. Though absent from management since 2021, his aura and man-management reputation still resonate strongly within the club hierarchy.

More unexpected is the mention of Jurgen Klopp. The German walked away from Liverpool in 2024 citing exhaustion and subsequently took up a strategic role overseeing Red Bull's global football operations. Publicly, he has indicated he wouldn't return to the dugout. Privately, Real Madrid are unlikely to ignore the chance-even a faint one-of prying him back into coaching.

A Dressing Room That Isn't Fully United

While results have placed Alonso on edge, player harmony-or the lack of it-has become the storyline dominating Spanish press.

The 44-year-old demands intensity, structure, and competition for every position-traits that once defined his own playing days. But his hands-on style reportedly clashes with a dressing room accustomed to the calmer, more indulgent leadership of Carlo Ancelotti and Zidane.

According to Mundo Deportivo, several high-profile players are struggling to adapt, including:



Vinicius Jr

Fede Valverde

Brahim Diaz

Rodrygo

Endrick Ferland Mendy

Valverde has been shunted into unfamiliar roles, often covering at right-back as Dani Carvajal recovers and Trent Alexander-Arnold works toward full fitness. Diaz and Rodrygo have found themselves rotated out more than they expected. Endrick, the teenage prodigy causing global hype, has barely featured-one solitary appearance so far.

Vinicius Jr: The Most Vocal Critic

No rift has captured headlines quite like the one involving Vinicius Jr.

During the recent El Clasico, the Brazilian stormed off the pitch shouting,“I'm going to leave this team.” He brushed past Alonso, offered no acknowledgment, and later issued an apology that conspicuously omitted the manager's name.

The episode has intensified speculation that Vinicius will not consider renewing his contract-set to expire in 2027-unless circumstances change.

The Week That Could Define an Era

It is a strange moment in Madrid's modern history. A celebrated former midfielder, groomed to lead a new generation, finds himself fighting for survival even before Christmas. A dressing room full of global superstars appears split on his methods. And a single Champions League night may determine the trajectory of the season.

Whatever unfolds this week-whether redemption or a rupture-one truth remains: at Real Madrid, the distance between control and crisis is always paper-thin. And Xabi Alonso now walks that tightrope with the entire football world watching.