Tamil Nadu Govt Offers Comprehensive 5-Day Training To Become An Entrepreneur

The Tamil Nadu government's Entrepreneurship Development Institute is holding a 5-day comprehensive business training camp in Chennai. This training covers business plans, marketing, financial management, and government rules.

Many dream of starting a business but get stuck. To help, the TN Govt's EDII is holding a 5-day course in Chennai from Dec 15-19, 2025, 10 AM to 5 PM, to support aspiring entrepreneurs.

This training covers business basics, ethics, planning, marketing, and branding. It also includes e-marketing, market research, project report prep, financial management, GST, and MSME guidance.

Anyone over 18, male or female, who has completed at least 10th grade can join. It's useful for new entrepreneurs and those already running small businesses. A great first step for growth.

No worries for those outside Chennai. Air-conditioned accommodation is available for participants at a low rent. Those needing a room should apply in advance to use this facility.

Find full details and apply at the official website editn. Contact them on weekdays, 10 AM to 5:45 PM. Pre-booking is essential. A government certificate is given upon completion.

Venue: EDII-TN, SIDCO Industrial Estate, Ekkattuthangal, Chennai. Benefits: Learn business setup, market/finance clarity, business plan writing, and legal awareness-all in one!