Goa Nightclub Fire: Romeo Lane's Glittering Rise, Tragic Collapse And The Luthra Brothers Who Fled

Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra's rise began a decade ago in Delhi's bustling Hudson Lane with Mama's Buoi, a student-friendly hotspot that quickly became a campus favourite. But their true turning point arrived with the launch of Romeo Lane in Civil Lines that later expanded after its lavish debut in Goa's Vagator during the post-Covid tourism boom.

In Vagator, Romeo Lane crafted an irresistible spectacle - sweeping ocean vistas, blazing fire acts and thunderous Bollywood nights, transforming it into one of Goa's most magnetic party destinations. Its scale, and unapologetic Indian flavour carved a unique niche in the state's fiercely competitive nightlife arena.

A brand malls fought for

From Indore and Nagpur to Agra and Dehradun, top malls competed to host Romeo Lane as their anchor nightlife brand. Developers offered to shoulder construction costs, franchisees signed rigid contracts, and royalties flowed in. Meanwhile, the Luthras diversified their empire with Birch by Romeo Lane and Caha, swelling their portfolio to over 25 outlets across India and one in Dubai - with nearly 25 more reportedly on the horizon.

Behind the glitter: Cracks emerge

At the heart of the Luthra empire stood their tight-knit Delhi family, anchored by their paralysed father, Vijay Luthra. Their base of operations, once rooted in Outram Lines for 15 years, later shifted to a grand headquarters in Model Town.

Within the company, Gaurav an engineer by training looked after accounts and operations at GS Foods Studio Pvt Ltd, while Saurabh, who calls himself a“gold medallist engineer”, became the creative force of the brand. But as the empire ballooned, cracks quietly widened. While some franchisees thrived, others faltered. Several investors claimed the brothers vanished for months despite pledges of operational support. Others said they were left stranded even after paying enormous fees. Industry veterans warned that the Luthras' speed far exceeded their supervision.

The Arpora Inferno That Changed Everything

The empire's breaking point arrived in Arpora. A devastating fire ripped through Birch by Romeo Lane on Saturday night, killing 25 people and injuring many more. Authorities had previously flagged multiple violations at what the Luthras famously promoted as“India's first island bar.”

Now, industry insiders are questioning why red flags were ignored and how the venue operated since March 2024 without mandatory safety certifications including concerns over a basement kitchen operating without clearance.

Some franchise partners say they may now abandon the Romeo Lane name altogether.

Lawyer Radharao Gracias compared the situation to a fishing net where“big fish” escape while smaller players bear the brunt. PR professional Shivani Soni raised alarms over missing safety checks, asking,“Am I really safe?”

Goan activist and doctor Oscar Rebello said locals were“fulminating”, demanding that“heads roll.” Another user, Rohan Govenkar, insisted the brothers' assets should be seized and the proceeds given to the victims' families.

Luthra brothers flee to Thailand hours after deadly fire

Within hours of the blaze, the Luthra brothers boarded a 5.30 am IndiGo flight from Delhi to Phuket. Goa DGP Alok Kumar revealed they reached the airport around 3 am on Sunday - barely three hours after the fire.

“It shows their intent to avoid police investigation,” he said.

A Look Out Notice has been issued, and Goa Police has sought Interpol assistance via the CBI. Raids at the brothers' Delhi homes and offices found them missing, and notices were pasted. Meanwhile, Delhi Police detained Bharat Kohli from his Sabzi Mandi residence and handed him over to Goa authorities.

Nightlife kingdom comes crashing down?

As the hospitality community urges the brothers to surrender and aid the victims' families, the once-celebrated Romeo Lane now stands on the edge of collapse.