Don't Believe DMK, Their Job Is To Cheat People: TVK's Vijay In Puducherry

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay on Tuesday slammed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government over statehood demand, alleging that the party's only job is to "cheat people." The TVK president urged the public not to believe the DMK and requested the people of Puducherry not to reject them. Addressing a large public rally in Uppalam Expo Ground in Puducherry, Vijay said, "Don't believe in DMK. Their job is just to cheat you. I urge the people of Puducherry not to reject us as some do in Tamil Nadu."

'TN and Puducherry are one in spirit'

Reiterating his party's solidarity with the people of Puducherry, he asserted that for his movement, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are inseparable despite being classified differently by the Union government. "For this union government, Tamil Nadu is a separate state and Puducherry is a separate Union Territory. But for us, all are the same. We may be different administratively, but we are one in spirit," he said. "Wherever we live in the world, we all share the same bond," he added.

Recalls Puducherry's rich heritage

Highlighting Puducherry's cultural and political legacy, the TVK chief recalled, "It was here that Bharathiyar lived, and places like Vinayaka, Aravind Ashram, and Maatha are symbols of Tamil heritage. Even politically, in 1974, Puducherry formed its government before Tamil Nadu did in 1977 under MGR."

Vijay praises Puducherry govt, takes a dig at TN

Vijay praised the current Puducherry government for maintaining safety and order, saying, "Despite being an event of another party, this government is giving safety and security. I thank the Puducherry government and its Chief Minister wholeheartedly. The Tamil Nadu government should learn from Puducherry."

Criticises Union government for neglecting Puducherry

However, he criticised the Union government for neglecting the Union Territory's needs. "The Union government has failed to fulfil the long-pending demand of granting statehood to Puducherry. There is no proper plan to bring IT companies here, and places like Karaikal and Yanam have seen no development," Vijay said.

Highlights lack of infrastructure

He also pointed out the lack of infrastructure in the tourist hub, saying, "Despite being a major tourist destination, there is no proper parking facility."

Addresses fishermen's plight

Addressing the plight of fishermen, Vijay said, "Puducherry fishermen are often harassed and arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy. Though they are released after talks, their boats remain confiscated."

Expresses confidence in TVK's electoral prospects

Vijay asserted confidence in his party's growth in the region, saying, "Our TVK flag will surely fly high in the coming elections".

