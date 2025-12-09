Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Price DROPS Amid Wedding Season On 9Th December: Check 22K, 24K Rates In Your City


2025-12-09 06:58:49
On December 9, amidst the wedding season, a drop in gold prices was observed. The prices of 22-carat and 24-carat gold have decreased compared to yesterday in major cities across the country, including Kolkata, Delhi, and Mumbai

Gold prices fell again during the wedding season. Check the rates for 22-24 carat gold in major cities like Kolkata after the Dec 9 drop. Today's Kolkata price for 18 carat is ₹9757/gram.

Kolkata rates: 22 carat gold is ₹11925/gram, down by ₹30. 24 carat gold is ₹13009/gram, down by ₹33. Prices for 10 and 100 grams have also dropped proportionally.

Today's gold price in Hyderabad (per 10g): 22K at ₹119250, 24K at ₹130090. In Patna (per 10g): 22K at ₹119300, 24K at ₹130140. All prices have dropped from yesterday.

Today's gold price in Mumbai (per 10g): 22K at ₹119250, 24K at ₹130090. In Delhi (per 10g): 22K at ₹119400, 24K at ₹130240. Prices in both cities have seen a decline.

Today's gold price in Jaipur (per 10g): 22K at ₹119400, 24K at ₹130240. In Chennai (per 10g): 22K at ₹120000, 24K at ₹130910. Prices have fallen in both cities.

