Top 5 Bollywood Movies With Longest Theatrical Runs: Sholay To Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge Check List

Bollywood has long been celebrated for its larger-than-life narratives, unforgettable characters, and evergreen music. While most films enjoy only a few weeks or months in cinemas, a select few have managed to hold audience interest for years, becoming cultural landmarks. Check List Here

Director: Aditya Chopra

Duration: Over 22 years

Aditya Chopra's debut film introduced an iconic romance between Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, captivating audiences of every age. The film earned a National Award and ten Filmfare Awards, and eventually surpassed Sholay's record to become the longest-running film in the country. It continues to be screened at Mumbai's Maratha Mandir, completing more than 22 years in theatres. Made with a budget of about Rs. 4 crore, it went on to earn nearly Rs. 120 crore over its lifetime.

Director: K. Asif

Duration: 3 years

One of the most lavish productions of its time, Mughal-E-Azam stood out for its meticulous detailing, grandeur, and emotional depth. Its legacy grew even stronger when it became the first Hindi film to be digitally coloured and re-released in theatres. The original release enjoyed a remarkable run of around 150 weeks, securing its status as a gemstone of Indian cinema.

Director: Raj Kapoor

Duration: 2 years

Barsaat is remembered not only for its long run in theatres but also for the influence it had on Raj Kapoor, inspiring him to establish RK Studios. The film revolved around two friends with opposing beliefs about love. Pran, played by Raj Kapoor, valued sincere affection, while Gopal, played by Premnath, approached relationships casually. As the story unfolded, Pran found lasting love with Reshma, while Gopal realised the true meaning of love only when it was too late.

Director: Gyan Mukherjee

Duration: 3 years

Often considered India's first true blockbuster, Kismet featured Ashok Kumar, Mumtaz Shanti, and Shah Nawaz in key roles. The film was widely appreciated across the country and continued its theatrical run for three years. At Calcutta's Roxy Cinema alone, it ran for 187 weeks-a record that remained unbroken for over three decades, reflecting how profoundly it connected with audiences of its time.

Director: Ramesh Sippy

Duration: 5 years

Sholay's impact remains unmatched, especially its unforgettable climax that viewers still talk about decades later. Despite low expectations before release, the film reshaped Indian cinema with its writing, performances, and visual style. From Gabbar Singh's chilling presence to the enduring bond of Jai and Veeru, every element left its mark. It ran for over five years at Mumbai's Minerva Theatre, completing an impressive 286-week streak.