Himachal Pradesh To Clear All Pending Medical Bills For Pensioners Soon

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday announced that all pending medical reimbursement bills of pensioners in the state will be cleared within the next month. The decision came after a delegation of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners' Joint Front met him in Shimla and raised concerns over delays in bill settlements and other dues.

CM's Commitment to Pensioner Welfare

Addressing reporters after the meeting, the Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to the welfare of its employees and pensioners. "All pending medical bills of pensioners will be fully cleared within the next month," Sukhu said. He added, "Employees are the backbone of the government. Solving their issues and demands in a fair manner is our responsibility. The state government is ensuring the resolution of pensioners' demands and timely payment of their dues while maintaining financial discipline and creating new resources."

The Chief Minister also accepted the invitation to attend the Pension Day event organised by the Joint Pensioners' Front in Bilaspur on December 17.

Pensioners' Front Expresses Gratitude

Meanwhile, Atma Ram Sharma, President of the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners' Joint Front, expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister and voiced optimism about further relief measures. "We thank the Chief Minister for assuring the immediate settlement of medical bills. We hope the government will soon restore all financial dues of pensioners and convene the JCC meeting by April to address all pending demands positively," Sharma said while speaking to reporters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)