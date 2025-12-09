Kranti Khel Se: Special Olympics Bharat's New Inclusion Campaign

Special Olympics Bharat has officially launched its new social media campaign, 'Kranti Khel Se', aimed at strengthening its identity as a dedicated organisation championing inclusive sports and social transformation for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The campaign seeks to increase awareness, drive engagement and build a supportive online community that advocates for inclusion through sports, as per a press release. Special Olympics Bharat has been diligently working to provide opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities in the fields of sports, health, education, and youth leadership, fostering confidence, well-being and holistic development.

Campaign Strategy and Content

By creating meaningful digital conversations, the campaign intends to inspire participation from youth, families, volunteers, organisations and communities across India. Through athlete stories, youth leadership features, impact-driven content and engagement activities, Kranti Khel Se will further champion the cause of inclusive sports, the release said.

Leadership on the Campaign

Speaking about the launch, Dr Mallika Nadda, President, Special Olympics Bharat (SOB), said, "Kranti Khel Se reflects our commitment to building an inclusive India - one where individuals with intellectual disabilities are celebrated for their strengths. Through this campaign, we hope to expand public understanding and encourage collective participation in creating a society where persons with intellectual disabilities have the opportunity to shine."

"This campaign is a step toward amplifying stories of resilience and impact. We aim to strengthen our digital presence, engage young advocates and inspire more partners and communities to join us in advancing inclusion through sports," added Antriksh Jaiswal, Director, Media and Communication, Special Olympics Bharat.

Building Towards the 2027 World Games

Through its efforts to increase awareness of intellectual disabilities, this campaign is yet another step for SOB to encourage individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to register with the National Sports Federation (NSF) and help them achieve their dreams by building a sporting career, the release said. This campaign also aims to contribute in building a strong delegation to proudly represent India at the upcoming 2027 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Santiago, Chile and stir the momentum needed for success on the world stage in Santiago. (ANI)

