Strong Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Japan
(MENAFN) At least 30 individuals sustained injuries after a powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan late Monday night, sending tsunami waves reaching up to 70 centimeters (27.5 inches) along the Pacific shoreline, local news outlets reported on Tuesday.
Most of the reported injuries occurred in Aomori and Hokkaido, regions situated along a significant seismic trench where major earthquakes frequently take place as the Pacific Plate slides beneath Honshu, according to a news agency.
Initially, the earthquake was measured at magnitude 7.6, but this was later adjusted to 7.5.
Officials cautioned that the area might face another tremor of similar or even stronger force in the near future.
The government instructed thousands of residents to prepare for potential evacuation.
For the first time, the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued a special alert for the coastal zones of Hokkaido and the Sanriku coast, which extends across Aomori, Iwate, and Miyagi prefectures.
The earthquake struck at approximately 11:15 p.m. local time on Monday (1415 GMT). Tokyo promptly issued tsunami warnings and advisories, urging citizens to take shelter, though these warnings were later lifted.
The quake originated at a depth of 53.1 kilometers (nearly 33 miles) off the coast of northern Aomori prefecture.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called on residents to stay alert, follow guidance from local authorities, and take safety measures such as securing loose household items.
"The government asks residents to continue social and economic activities while maintaining a readiness to evacuate immediately if any shaking is felt," Takaichi told reporters.
