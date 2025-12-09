Lands' End Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
| LANDS' END, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|October 31, 2025
|November 1, 2024
| January 31,
2025*
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|36,344
|$
|30,401
|$
|16,180
|Restricted cash
|703
|1,912
|2,632
|Accounts receivable, net
|36,721
|35,538
|47,839
|Inventories
|347,629
|335,855
|265,132
|Prepaid expenses
|30,300
|36,246
|33,258
|Other current assets
|9,109
|13,543
|5,439
|Total current assets
|460,806
|453,495
|370,480
|Property and equipment, net
|116,189
|109,173
|115,618
|Operating lease right-of-use asset
|16,596
|21,484
|20,373
|Intangible asset
|257,000
|257,000
|257,000
|Other assets
|2,072
|2,419
|2,010
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|852,663
|$
|843,571
|$
|765,481
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|13,000
|$
|13,000
|$
|13,000
|Accounts payable
|144,564
|132,116
|111,353
|Lease liability – current
|4,527
|5,196
|4,534
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|100,230
|109,894
|98,736
|Total current liabilities
|262,321
|260,206
|227,623
|Long-term borrowings under ABL Facility
|75,000
|60,000
|-
|Long-term debt, net
|216,880
|227,558
|224,888
|Lease liability – long-term
|15,376
|21,116
|20,007
|Deferred tax liabilities
|49,865
|48,343
|51,450
|Other liabilities
|2,205
|2,705
|2,291
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|621,647
|619,928
|526,259
|Commitments and contingencies
|STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
| Common stock, par value $0.01 authorized: 480,000 shares;
issued and outstanding: 30,552, 31,023 and 30,843, respectively
|306
|311
|309
|Additional paid-in capital
|347,945
|351,940
|349,940
|Accumulated deficit
|(101,123
|)
|(112,877
|)
|(94,358
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,112
|)
|(15,731
|)
|(16,669
|)
|TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|231,016
|223,643
|239,222
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|852,663
|$
|843,571
|$
|765,481
* Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2025.
| LANDS' END, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|13 Weeks Ended
|39 Weeks Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| October 31,
2025
| November 1,
2024
| October 31,
2025
|November 1, 2024
|Net revenue
|$
|317,487
|$
|318,628
|$
|872,774
|$
|921,272
|Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|153,013
|157,483
|432,156
|469,262
|Gross profit
|164,474
|161,145
|440,618
|452,010
|Selling and administrative
|138,605
|140,876
|391,423
|403,787
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,416
|8,153
|23,363
|25,850
|Other operating expense, net
|1,686
|2,829
|7,452
|8,367
|Operating income
|16,767
|9,287
|18,380
|14,006
|Interest expense
|9,417
|10,266
|27,944
|31,049
|Other (income) expense, net
|(47
|)
|352
|(61
|)
|180
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|7,397
|(1,331
|)
|(9,503
|)
|(17,223
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,233
|(738
|)
|(2,738
|)
|(4,937
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|5,164
|$
|(593
|)
|$
|(6,765
|)
|$
|(12,286
|)
|Earnings (loss) per common share
|Basic
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.17
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.22
|)
|$
|(0.39
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|30,512
|31,136
|30,684
|31,317
|Diluted
|30,946
|31,136
|30,684
|31,317
Definitions, Reconciliations and Uses of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our Net income (loss) determined in accordance with GAAP, for purposes of evaluating operating performance, we report the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted net income (loss) is also expressed on a diluted per share basis.
We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors, allowing them to assess how the business performed excluding the effects of significant non-recurring or non-operational amounts. We believe the use of the non-GAAP financial measures facilitates comparing the results being reported against past and future results by eliminating amounts that we believe are not comparable between periods and assists investors in evaluating the effectiveness of our operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's own methods for evaluating business performance.
Our management uses Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the operating performance of our business for comparable periods and to discuss our business with our Board of Directors, institutional investors and other market participants. Adjusted EBITDA is also used as the basis for a performance measure used in executive incentive compensation.
The methods we use to calculate our non-GAAP financial measures may differ significantly from methods other companies use to compute similar measures. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies. Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA should not be used by investors or other third parties as the sole basis for formulating investment decisions as these measures may exclude a number of important cash and non-cash recurring items.
Adjusted net income (loss) is defined as net income (loss) excluding significant non-recurring or non-operational items as set forth below. Adjusted net income (loss) is also presented on a diluted per share basis. While Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP measurement, management believes that it is an important indicator of operating performance and useful to investors.
- Other significant non-recurring or non-operational items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and have a disproportionate effect in a given period, which affects comparability of results and are described below:
- Corporate restructuring and other - primarily severance and benefit costs as well as costs related to the strategic alternative exploration for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2025 and primarily severance and benefit costs for the 13 and 39 weeks ended November 1, 2024.
Long-lived asset impairment - charges associated with the non-cash write down of certain long-lived assets for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2025 and November 1, 2024.
Exit costs - charges associated to exit kids and footwear lines of business including inventory excess and obsolescence reserves, inventory discounts and operational charges recorded in the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2025 and November 1, 2024 in conjunction with our licensing arrangements commencing in Fiscal 2024.
The following tables set forth, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share:
|Unaudited
|13 Weeks Ended
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|October 31, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5,164
|$
|(593
|)
|Corporate restructuring and other
|1,453
|1,802
|Long-lived asset impairment
|256
|1,012
|Tax effects on adjustments(1)
|(350
|)
|(436
|)
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME
|$
|6,523
|$
|1,785
|ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.06
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|30,946
|31,654
(1) The tax impact of adjustments is calculated at the applicable U.S. and non-U.S. Federal and State statutory rates.
|Unaudited
|39 Weeks Ended
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|October 31, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Net loss
|$
|(6,765
|)
|$
|(12,286
|)
|Corporate restructuring and other
|7,219
|4,482
|Exit costs
|257
|687
|Long-lived asset impairment
|256
|3,817
|Tax effects on adjustments(1)
|(1,715
|)
|(1,820
|)
|ADJUSTED NET LOSS
|$
|(748
|)
|$
|(5,120
|)
|ADJUSTED DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|30,684
|31,317
(1) The tax impact of adjustments is calculated at the applicable U.S. and non-U.S. Federal and State statutory rates.
While Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measurement, management believes that it is an important indicator of operating performance, and is useful to investors, because EBITDA excludes the effects of financings, investing activities and tax structure by eliminating the effects of interest, depreciation and income tax.
- Other significant items, while periodically affecting our results, may vary significantly from period to period and have a disproportionate effect in a given period, which affects comparability of results and are described below:
- Corporate restructuring and other - primarily severance and benefit costs as well as costs related to the strategic alternative exploration for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2025 and primarily severance and benefit costs for the 13 and 39 weeks ended November 1, 2024.
Long-lived asset impairment - charges associated with the non-cash write down of certain long-lived assets for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2025 and November 1, 2024.
Net gain or loss on disposal of property and equipment – disposal of property and equipment for the 13 and 39 weeks ended October 31, 2025 and November 1, 2024.
Exit costs - charges associated to exit kids and footwear lines of business including inventory excess and obsolescence reserves, inventory discounts and operational charges recorded in the 39 weeks ended October 31, 2025 and November 1, 2024 in conjunction with our licensing arrangements commencing in Fiscal 2024.
The following tables set forth, for the periods indicated, selected income statement data, both in dollars and as a percentage of Net revenue and a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Unaudited
|13 Weeks Ended
|(in thousands)
|October 31, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|5,164
|1.6
|%
|$
|(593
|)
|(0.2
|)%
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,233
|0.7
|%
|(738
|)
|(0.2
|)%
|Interest expense
|9,417
|3.0
|%
|10,266
|3.2
|%
|Other (income) expense, net
|(47
|)
|(0.0
|)%
|352
|0.1
|%
|Operating income
|16,767
|5.3
|%
|9,287
|2.9
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,416
|2.3
|%
|8,153
|2.6
|%
|Corporate restructuring and other
|1,453
|0.5
|%
|1,802
|0.6
|%
|Long-lived asset impairment
|256
|0.1
|%
|1,012
|0.3
|%
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(20
|)
|(0.0
|)%
|15
|0.0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|25,872
|8.1
|%
|$
|20,269
|6.4
|%
|Unaudited
|39 Weeks Ended
|(in thousands)
|October 31, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Net loss
|$
|(6,765
|)
|(0.8
|)%
|$
|(12,286
|)
|(1.3
|)%
|Income tax benefit
|(2,738
|)
|(0.3
|)%
|(4,937
|)
|(0.5
|)%
|Interest expense
|27,944
|3.2
|%
|31,049
|3.4
|%
|Other (income) expense, net
|(61
|)
|(0.0
|)%
|180
|0.0
|%
|Operating income
|18,380
|2.1
|%
|14,006
|1.5
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|23,363
|2.7
|%
|25,850
|2.8
|%
|Corporate restructuring and other
|7,219
|0.8
|%
|4,482
|0.5
|%
|Exit costs
|257
|0.0
|%
|687
|0.1
|%
|Long-lived asset impairment
|256
|0.0
|%
|3,817
|0.4
|%
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(20
|)
|(0.0
|)%
|67
|0.0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|49,455
|5.7
|%
|$
|48,909
|5.3
|%
|Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance Adjusted EBITDA
|13 Weeks Ended
|(in millions)
|January 30, 2026
|Net income
|$
|21.0
|-
|$
|25.0
|Depreciation, interest, other income, taxes and other significant items
|28.0
|-
|29.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|49.0
|-
|$
|54.0
|Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Guidance Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|13 Weeks Ended
|(in millions)
|January 30, 2026
|Net income
|$
|21.0
|-
|$
|25.0
|Restructuring and other significant items
|1.0
|-
|1.0
|Adjusted net income
|$
|22.0
|-
|$
|26.0
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.71
|-
|$
|0.84
|Fiscal 2025 Guidance Adjusted EBITDA
|52 Weeks Ended
|(in millions)
|January 30, 2026
|Net income
|$
|14.0
|-
|$
|18.0
|Depreciation, interest, other income, taxes and other significant items
|85.0
|-
|86.0
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|99.0
|-
|$
|104.0
|Fiscal 2025 Guidance Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share
|52 Weeks Ended
|(in millions)
|January 30, 2026
|Net income
|$
|14.0
|-
|$
|18.0
|Restructuring and other significant items
|7.0
|-
|7.0
|Adjusted net income
|$
|21.0
|-
|$
|25.0
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.68
|-
|$
|0.81
| LANDS' END, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|39 Weeks Ended
|(in thousands)
|October 31, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(6,765
|)
|$
|(12,286
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|23,363
|25,850
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|2,095
|2,035
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(20
|)
|67
|Stock-based compensation
|3,779
|4,111
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,536
|)
|233
|Long-lived asset impairment
|256
|3,817
|Other
|(850
|)
|(463
|)
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|11,814
|(241
|)
|Inventories
|(81,400
|)
|(33,899
|)
|Accounts payable
|33,076
|1,690
|Other operating assets
|298
|(4,038
|)
|Other operating liabilities
|709
|912
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(15,181
|)
|(12,212
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Sales of property and equipment
|46
|20
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(23,946
|)
|(22,142
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(23,900
|)
|(22,122
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from borrowings under ABL Facility
|109,000
|93,000
|Payments of borrowings under ABL Facility
|(34,000
|)
|(33,000
|)
|Payments on term loan
|(9,750
|)
|(9,750
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|(1,103
|)
|(724
|)
|Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(1,240
|)
|(1,275
|)
|Purchases and retirement of common stock, including excise tax paid
|(4,513
|)
|(8,857
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|58,394
|39,394
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(1,078
|)
|(37
|)
| NET INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND
RESTRICTED CASH
|18,235
|5,023
| CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH,
BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|18,812
|27,290
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD
|$
|37,047
|$
|32,313
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW DATA
|Unpaid liability to acquire property and equipment
|$
|1,635
|$
|2,534
|Income taxes (refunded) paid
|$
|(92
|)
|$
|457
|Interest paid
|$
|25,930
|$
|27,598
|Operating lease right-of-use-assets (reversal) obtained in exchange for lease liabilities
|$
|(961
|)
|$
|302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment