EU Council Advances Stricter Asylum Measures
(MENAFN) The Council of the European Union finalized its negotiating stance on Monday regarding two significant legislative proposals designed to reinforce the bloc’s asylum framework. These measures are intended to accelerate the dismissal of applications deemed unlikely to qualify for protection.
These decisions represent a crucial move toward implementing the EU’s 2024 Pact on Migration and Asylum. The reforms focus particularly on revising the “safe third country” principle and creating the EU’s inaugural list of “safe countries of origin.”
Under the Council’s updated interpretation of the “safe third country” principle, member states would obtain broader authority to declare asylum applications inadmissible without assessing their merits.
The revised framework provides three distinct routes for applying the “safe third country” principle. The first removes the necessity for any connection between the applicant and the third country.
The second pertains to applicants who have transited through the third country before arriving in the EU.
The third involves an agreement or arrangement ensuring the asylum claim will be reviewed in a designated safe third country. This third option does not apply to unaccompanied minors.
Applicants contesting inadmissibility decisions under the safe third country rules would forfeit the automatic right to remain in the EU during the appeal, although they could still seek judicial authorization to stay.
Danish Immigration Minister Rasmus Stoklund welcomed the Council’s position, asserting that it helps counter what he described as “harmful incentives” in the present system.
