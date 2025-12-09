403
Nigerian President Confirms Release of Kidnapped Students
(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu on Monday affirmed that 100 students abducted in the country’s north-central region have been released.
He also called for urgent efforts to rescue those still in captivity.
According to a statement by his special adviser for information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu was briefed on the safe return of the students from St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, located in the Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State.
The abduction occurred on Nov. 21, when terrorists attacked St. Mary's Catholic Primary and Secondary School, taking numerous students and staff.
The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora reported that at least 303 students were unaccounted for following the incident.
Tinubu, who celebrated the students’ return alongside Niger State Governor Umar Bago, commended security agencies for their efforts. He urged authorities to act promptly to secure the release of the remaining students and teachers still held by the kidnappers.
“We must account for all the victims,” he stated, emphasizing the need for complete accountability.
Assuring parents of ongoing efforts, Tinubu said that both federal and Niger State authorities are collaborating to reunite all abducted students.
He further stressed that security agencies should coordinate with state governors to prevent future kidnappings.
“Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma,” he added.
The kidnappings occurred amid tensions with US President Donald Trump, who threatened Nigeria with potential military action over alleged killings of Christians.
The Nigerian government in Abuja rejected these claims, calling them a misrepresentation of the facts.
