AI In Insurance Market To Skyrocket At 32.3% CAGR Global Market To Reach USD 246.3 Billion By 2035
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global AI in Insurance market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years and is set to expand exponentially in the coming decade. In 2024, the market size was valued at USD 11.33 billion and is projected to grow from USD 14.99 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 246.3 billion by 2035, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.3% during the forecast period (2025–2035).
The growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of AI technologies for risk assessment, claims management, fraud detection, and customer experience optimization across the insurance industry.
Key Drivers of Market Growth
. Enhanced Risk Assessment and Underwriting
AI algorithms enable insurers to analyze large volumes of data for accurate risk evaluation, predictive modeling, and personalized policy offerings, significantly improving underwriting efficiency.
. Fraud Detection and Prevention
Artificial intelligence helps identify fraudulent claims by detecting unusual patterns and anomalies in real-time, reducing financial losses and improving operational efficiency.
. Improved Customer Experience
AI-powered chatbots, virtual assistants, and automated claims processing provide faster, personalized, and seamless customer service, boosting client satisfaction and retention.
. Automation and Cost Reduction
The integration of AI in insurance processes minimizes manual intervention, reduces operational costs, and optimizes workflow management across the value chain.
Key Companies in the AI in Insurance Market include
. IBM Corporation
. Microsoft Corporation
. Google LLC
. Salesforce
. Adobe Systems
. SAP SE
. Guidewire Software
. Cognizant Technology Solutions
. Infosys Limited
. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
. H2O
. DataRobot
. Lemonade
. Shift Technology
. Cape Analytics, among others
Market Segmentation
To provide a comprehensive analysis, the AI in Insurance market is segmented based on technology, application, insurance type, and region.
1. By Technology
. Machine Learning
. Natural Language Processing (NLP)
. Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
. Predictive Analytics
. Computer Vision
2. By Application
. Claims Management
. Customer Experience & Support
. Risk Assessment & Underwriting
. Fraud Detection & Prevention
. Policy Pricing & Management
3. By Insurance Type
. Life Insurance
. Health Insurance
. Property & Casualty Insurance
. Reinsurance
4. By Region
. North America: Leading due to early adoption of AI and strong insurance infrastructure.
. Europe: Growth driven by regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and smart insurance solutions.
. Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, fueled by rising digital insurance penetration and AI adoption in emerging markets.
. Rest of the World: Steady growth expected across Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The global AI in Insurance market is on a trajectory of exceptional growth, driven by technological innovation, operational efficiency, and the increasing demand for personalized insurance services. With widespread adoption across regions and insurance types, AI is poised to transform the industry and redefine the future of risk management, claims processing, and customer engagement.
