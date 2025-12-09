Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Director/PDMR Shareholding


2025-12-09 06:16:30
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS) AND THEIR PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED (PCA)_

The Company notifies the following change in interests in the ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs, arising pursuant to the Admission of TMICC to listing on Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.

Directors Number of Shares
Peter ter Kulve 108,627
Reginaldo Ecclissato 20,027
Abhijit Bhattacharya 115,000
Stefan Bomhard 7,700
Anja Mutsears 19,500
Other PDMRs
Julien Barraux 4,191
Tim Gunning 149
Ronald Schellekens 34,166
Mustafa Seckin 7,102
Toloy Tahir Tanridagli 1,210
Vanessa Vilar 584
Wai- Fung Loh 7,210
Gerardo Ronzanski 7,929
PCAs
Dorothee ter Kulve 1,938
Susanne Bomhard 955

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Peter ter Kulve
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Executive Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 5,433 n/a
Aggregated n/a 5,433 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 3,690 n/a
Aggregated n/a 3,690 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 21,254 n/a
Aggregated n/a 21,254
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Acquisition 12.7555 3,250 41,455.38
Aggregated 41,455.38
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Acquisition 12.7847 75000 958,852.50
Aggregated 958,852.50


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Abhijit Bhattacharya
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Financial Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Acquisition 12.7383 115,000 1,464,910.25
Aggregated 1,464,910.25


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Stefan Bomhard
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Non-Executive Director
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Acquisition 12.764 7,700 98,282.80
Aggregated 98,282.80


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person René Hooft Graafland
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Non-Executive Director
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Acquisition 12.876 15,500 199,578
Aggregated 199,578


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Anja Mutsaers
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Non-Executive Director
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Acquisition 12.7626 19500 248,870.70
Aggregated 248,870.70


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Reginaldo Ecclissato
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Non-Executive Director
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 11,783 n/a
Aggregated n/a 11,783 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 8,242 n/a
Aggregated n/a 8,242 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 2 n/a
Aggregated n/a 2


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Julien Barraux
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Creative Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 2,730 n/a
Aggregated n/a 2,730 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 1,461 n/a
Aggregated n/a 1,461 n/a


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Tim Gunning
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 149 n/a
Aggregated n/a 149 n/a


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Ronald Schellekens
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 654 n/a
Aggregated n/a 654 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 New York Stock Exchange - XNYS USD
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Acquisition 14.9817 33,512 502,066.73
Aggregated 502,066.73


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Mustafa Seckin
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 President of Europe and Australia & New Zealand
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 4,987 n/a
Aggregated n/a 4,987 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 2,115 n/a
Aggregated n/a 2,115 n/a


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Toloy Tahir Tanridagli
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 President, Middle East, Turkey, South Asia and Africa
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange – XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 1 n/a
Aggregated n/a 1 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange – XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 1,209 n/a
Aggregated n/a 1,209 n/a
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Vanessa Vilar
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Chief Legal Officer
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 385 n/a
Aggregated n/a 385 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 199 n/a
Aggregated n/a 199 n/a


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Wai-Fung Loh
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 President Asia
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 1,640 n/a
Aggregated n/a 1,640 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 5,570 n/a
Aggregated n/a 5,570 n/a
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Gerardo Ronzanski
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 President Americas
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 2,874 n/a
Aggregated n/a 2,874 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 5,055 n/a
Aggregated n/a 5,055 n/a


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Wai-Fung Loh
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 President Asia
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 1,640 n/a
Aggregated n/a 1,640 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 5,570 n/a
Aggregated n/a 5,570 n/a


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Wai-Fung Loh
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 President Asia
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 London Stock Exchange - XLON GBP
Nature of Transaction

Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 1,640 n/a
Aggregated n/a 1,640 n/a
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 5,570 n/a
Aggregated n/a 5,570 n/a


1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
 Name of natural person Susanne Bomhard (Spouse of Stefan Bomhard)
2
Reason for the notification
a)
 Position/status

 Spouse of Non-Executive Director
b)
 Initial notification/Amendment

 Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
 Name

 The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)
 Legal Entity Identifier code

 25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4
Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of Transaction Description of Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency
8-DEC-2025 Ordinary shares of €3.50 each ISIN: NL0015002MS2 Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMS EUR
Nature of Transaction
Price Volume Total
Demerger Shares n/a 955 n/a
Aggregated n/a 955 n/a



MENAFN09122025004107003653ID1110456864



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search