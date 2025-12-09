Access Fixtures Launches ABAR LED Bollard Light - Field Configurable And Vandal-Resistant Construction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions, announces the release of ABAR 10-20-30-watt LED Bollard Light, a durable, modern, and highly configurable outdoor lighting solution designed for commercial, municipal, and institutional environments.

Purpose-built for long-term exterior applications, ABAR LED Bollard Light integrates rugged materials, advanced optics, and configurable performance to address the demands of contemporary pedestrian lighting. Its construction and optical design provide reliable illumination for walkways, campuses, parks, hospitality environments, and public spaces while maintaining low-glare and visual comfort.

Vandal-Resistant

Built to endure harsh environments, ABAR LED Bollard Light features a rugged extruded aluminum alloy body with a UV-stabilized powder-coated finish and an IP65 rating for superior weather protection. Vandal-resistant screws add an extra layer of security, making it an ideal choice for locations where durability, tamper resistance, and long-term protection are essential. With an IK08 impact rating, the fixture withstands heavy use, outdoor abuse, and mechanical stress typical of public spaces.

Field Configurable

ABAR LED bollard light offers adjustable wattage and Kelvin temperature, providing specifiers and end-users the flexibility to tailor performance to specific application requirements. Select between 10 watts, 20 watts, or 30 watts to scale output, and choose 3000K, 4000K, or 5000K to establish desired aesthetics or visibility levels. With efficacy up to 142 lm/W and a projected L70 life of 50,000 hours, the fixture supports long-term energy savings and reduced maintenance intervals.

Diffuser Lens

Engineered for durability, safety, and visual performance in demanding environments, ABAR bollard light features a high-impact polycarbonate diffuser that manages luminous transmittance without compromising structural integrity. This rugged lens delivers exceptional impact resistance while maintaining uniform, low-glare light distribution, ideal for areas prone to vandalism, heavy use, and harsh weather exposure.

To support pedestrian safety and visual clarity, ABAR LED bollard light employs Type III optics, enabling uniform, lateral-forward distribution optimized for pathways and perimeter lighting. A versatile mounting plate simplifies installation, and UL and cUL listings for wet locations verify compliance with relevant safety and environmental standards.

"ABAR LED bollard light was designed to deliver reliable, high-performance illumination that endures," said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild. "Its extruded aluminum body, IK08 impact rating, and field-selectable options are direct answers to the common challenges of maintenance costs, unpredictable environments, and specific site requirements. This fixture is not just a light source; it is engineered for long-term, dependable value."

Key specifications include:

Lumens (5000K): up to 4,152 lm

CRI: 80+

Voltage: 120-277 volts

Surge Protection: 2kV/4kV

B.U.G. Rating: B2 U2 G1

Warranty: 5 years

ABAR bollard light is engineered to deliver high-performance illumination using a compact optical system and selectable driver architecture, supporting lumen outputs tailored for low- to medium-density pedestrian settings. Its advanced LEDs provide consistent spectral quality, while the polycarbonate diffuser optimizes transmittance and impact resistance without compromising photometric uniformity.

The B2 U2 G1 BUG rating demonstrates controlled backlight, minimal uplight, and low glare, supporting dark-sky compliance and reducing light trespass. Designed for electrical compatibility across 120-277-volt circuits and protected with 2kV/4kV surge suppression, ABAR LED bollard lights meet the electrical and environmental demands typical of exterior deployments. With dimensions of 5.78" × 5.78" × 39.8" and an EPA of 1.92, the fixture balances structural strength, optical precision, and project-driven logistics.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting solutions. The company specializes in durable, efficient, and technologically advanced luminaires, including a full range of vandal-resistant lights designed for architects, specifiers, and property managers. For more information, please visit the company's website at or speak to an Access Fixtures Lighting Specialist at 800-468-9925.