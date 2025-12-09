403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Argentina Turns To Private Railways To Cut Costs And Boost Exports
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Argentina wants private investors to modernise freight rail and slash cargo costs from the interior.
Cheaper rail links could boost grain, lithium and copper exports and support a fragile currency.
The project is also a test of whether a leaner state can deliver better infrastructure than decades of political control.
The simplest way to grasp this story is to picture a truck hauling soybeans from Salta to the river ports around Rosario.
That road trip often costs more per tonne than shipping the same cargo by sea from Rosario to Asia. For a country that lives off exports, that is a brutal handicap.
Today, trains carry only about 5% of Argentina 's freight. In Brazil the share is roughly 20%. In the United States and Canada it is more than 40%. Most Argentine cargo moves by truck on worn roads, with higher fuel costs, more accidents and constant delays.
The government now wants private capital to rebuild and run much of the network, starting with Belgrano Cargas y Logística. This state company controls the Belgrano, San Martín and Urquiza lines, which move around 7.5 million tonnes a year, 60% of it farm products and by-products.
Officials say fresh investment could cut some freight bills from remote provinces by half and help lift exports by up to $100 billion over seven years.
Big players have already raised their hands. Grupo México Transportes has signalled it could invest about $3 billion if it wins the main concession.
An agribusiness group including Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, ACA and Aceitera General Deheza is studying bids. Mining giant Rio Tinto is watching closely because of copper and lithium projects in the Andes.
For exporters, the stakes are obvious. Argentina is the top global exporter of soybean meal and oil, a leading corn supplier and a rising lithium power. For President Javier Milei, this is about more than tracks and wagons.
If private operators can turn an ageing railway into a cheaper, faster export corridor, it will strengthen his argument that opening markets and shrinking loss-making state firms is the only way out of permanent crisis.
Argentina wants private investors to modernise freight rail and slash cargo costs from the interior.
Cheaper rail links could boost grain, lithium and copper exports and support a fragile currency.
The project is also a test of whether a leaner state can deliver better infrastructure than decades of political control.
The simplest way to grasp this story is to picture a truck hauling soybeans from Salta to the river ports around Rosario.
That road trip often costs more per tonne than shipping the same cargo by sea from Rosario to Asia. For a country that lives off exports, that is a brutal handicap.
Today, trains carry only about 5% of Argentina 's freight. In Brazil the share is roughly 20%. In the United States and Canada it is more than 40%. Most Argentine cargo moves by truck on worn roads, with higher fuel costs, more accidents and constant delays.
The government now wants private capital to rebuild and run much of the network, starting with Belgrano Cargas y Logística. This state company controls the Belgrano, San Martín and Urquiza lines, which move around 7.5 million tonnes a year, 60% of it farm products and by-products.
Officials say fresh investment could cut some freight bills from remote provinces by half and help lift exports by up to $100 billion over seven years.
Big players have already raised their hands. Grupo México Transportes has signalled it could invest about $3 billion if it wins the main concession.
An agribusiness group including Bunge, Cargill, Louis Dreyfus, ACA and Aceitera General Deheza is studying bids. Mining giant Rio Tinto is watching closely because of copper and lithium projects in the Andes.
For exporters, the stakes are obvious. Argentina is the top global exporter of soybean meal and oil, a leading corn supplier and a rising lithium power. For President Javier Milei, this is about more than tracks and wagons.
If private operators can turn an ageing railway into a cheaper, faster export corridor, it will strengthen his argument that opening markets and shrinking loss-making state firms is the only way out of permanent crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment