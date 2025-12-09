'We Are Sorry...': Indigo CEO Pieter Elbers Apologises Amid Cancellations, Says Airline Is 'Back On Feet' Watch Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's largest airline operator, IndiGo's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Pieter Elbers, on Tuesday, 9 December 2025, issued a formal video apology to all the passengers and the people of the country amid the mass flight cancellations, according to a social media post on X.

The airline company's chief also said that IndiGo is now 'back on its feet' and that the aircraft operator's operations were now 'stable.' IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said that the firm had let down its passengers during a major operational disruption and apologised for the inconvenience.

“I'm Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo. Following our earlier communications today, I'm here to share that your airline, IndiGo, is back on its feet and our operations are stable. We've let you down when a major operational disruption happens, and we're sorry for that,” said Pieter Elbers in a social media post on X.

The CEO also reiterated that the company staff are working hard to cater to the customers, and acknowledged that they cannot undo the flight cancellations, but will be able to support its customers.

“While we cannot undo the cancellations, I want to reassure that ever since, our entire IndiGo team has been working very hard, first and foremost for you, our valued customers,” said Elbers.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)