Ukraine Working To Shorten Power Outages, PM Svyrydenko Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, she reported this on Telegram.

Svyrydenko stated that the meeting brought together Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba, Acting Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Viktor Mykyta, and Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko.

The Prime Minister heard reports on the progress of repair work at facilities hit during the latest Russian strikes and outlined the next steps to reinforce the energy system.

According to her,“as of now, three stages of scheduled hourly power outages are in effect across the country. We are working to reduce their duration.”

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is preparing a series of decisions to redistribute consumption and direct more electricity toward household consumers.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that as of the morning of December 9, consumers in four regions remained without power due to ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.

Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko / Telegram