Ukraine Working To Shorten Power Outages, PM Svyrydenko Says
Svyrydenko stated that the meeting brought together Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba, Acting Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov, Deputy Head of the Office of the President Viktor Mykyta, and Ukrenergo CEO Vitalii Zaichenko.
The Prime Minister heard reports on the progress of repair work at facilities hit during the latest Russian strikes and outlined the next steps to reinforce the energy system.
According to her,“as of now, three stages of scheduled hourly power outages are in effect across the country. We are working to reduce their duration.”
The Prime Minister emphasized that the government is preparing a series of decisions to redistribute consumption and direct more electricity toward household consumers.Read also: Series of explosions rock Sumy as Russians target energy infrastructure
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that as of the morning of December 9, consumers in four regions remained without power due to ongoing Russian attacks on energy infrastructure.
Photo: Yuliia Svyrydenko / Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment