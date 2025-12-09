403
Pakistan, Indonesia Sign Mous, Agreements Of Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Pakistan and Indonesia on signed on Tuesday seven Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and Agreements to further enhance bilateral cooperation in diverse fields during the visit of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
The signing ceremony, held here in Islamabad, in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.
The MoUs and agreements include cooperation in higher education, a grant program for Indonesian state scholarships, facilitation of business development for small and medium enterprises, collaboration between national archives, narcotics control and cooperation in preventing and combating illicit drug trafficking, cooperation in Halal trade and certification, and cooperation in the field of health.
During a meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and visiting Indonesian President, the two sides have decided to promote their relations in diverse fields including trade, culture, health, education and vocational training.
Addressing a joint press stakeout after the meeting, the Prime Minister assured to work collectively with the Indonesian President to achieve the targets set for collaboration in different fields.
Referring to the bilateral trade of USD 4.5 billion which is largely in favor of Indonesia, the Prime Minister said the two sides have discussed taking collective measures to balance the trade through exports of agriculture products and IT services from Pakistan.
He further said that Pakistan will also send its doctors, dentists, medical professionals and other related experts to Indonesia to fulfill its requirements in the field of medicine.
The premier noted that the relations span over 75 years with the visit of the Indonesian President coinciding with the anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations.
He expressed Pakistan's strong desire to celebrate this occasion in a befitting manner,he emphasized that they would work together to promote progress and peace, not only for their own countries but for the entire region.
Speaking on the occasion, President of Indonesia said both Pakistan and Indonesia agreed to expedite rebalancing of bilateral trade relations in practical terms.
The Indonesian President said both the countries are coordinating in the field of foreign policy as well, particularly having a shared stance on Palestine.
He supported the two-state solution, saying that both Pakistan and Indonesia will always maintain a common stance in this regard.
The President expressed his gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for the warm reception and gracious hospitality during his visit.
Earlier, the President of Indonesia accompanied by a high-level delegation, arrived in Islamabad on late Monday for a two-day official visit to Pakistan. (end) sbk
