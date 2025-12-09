Insider Becomes Insider One To Make Marketing And Customer Engagement Teams Unstoppable

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Insider One's new name and identity marks The Great Reset in MarTech, reinforcing its mission to bring everything marketing and customer engagement teams need in one place so they can reach their peak potential and become unstoppable

NEW YORK, Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insider One, the global leader in customer engagement, today announced its new name and visual identity as it rebrands from Insider. This moment signals a decisive shift in the MarTech industry and reinforces the company's mission to bring everything marketing and customer engagement teams need in one place so they can reach their peak potential and become unstoppable.









The Great Reset in MarTech

With this change, Insider One sets a clear point of view on the state of the industry. The company defines this moment as The Great Reset in MarTech, setting the direction for where the industry is headed.

The marketing technology industry, as it is known, has failed marketers. It failed because marketing and customer engagement teams, everywhere, still feel overworked, overwhelmed, and stuck. For decades, the industry tried to fix marketing but never came close to solving the real problems that mattered. What teams needed never actually existed, and what was meant to accelerate growth suffocated it. Each vendor promised to be“the missing piece,” but delivered more friction. The very technology that promised to help became part of the problem. This is digital pollution. Teams are trapped in a constant cycle of switching technologies every 2–3 years, not by choice, but by necessity. It's unsustainable, forcing teams to settle, and in doing so, they lose focus on what matters most.

The future of customer engagement is not about adapting to broken systems; it's about breaking free from them. At Insider One, we believe this means delivering the ultimate vendor experience – one that teams have been searching for; everything they need, nothing they don't, all in one place. The Great Reset of the MarTech industry has begun. Marketing and customer engagement teams need a new way forward. Insider One is that new way, bringing everything marketing and customer engagement teams need in one place so they can reach their peak potential and become unstoppable.

Insider One Sets the New Standard in Customer Engagement with Three Promises

Insider One 's new mark embodies the three promises that sets it apart. These promises sit at the heart of its approach to serving marketing and customer engagement teams, to help them be first, be focused, and be progressive.

Be first

As the industry moves and technology evolves, AI no longer belongs inside MarTech. It now sits above it. As AITech replaces MarTech, the rules of customer engagement are being reset, marking a seismic shift where human and artificial intelligence work as one. Insider One promises to keep teams ahead with the most complete customer engagement platform, fueled by the world's most ambitious product and AI roadmap, built to move faster than the market; one platform, every channel, infinite possibilities, built to make every engagement more human at scale. The promise for Insider One customers is that while your competitors react to change, they will be the ones creating it – always first, always forward.

Building on more than a decade of leadership in AI and customer engagement, Insider One will continue to pioneer AITech, redefining what is possible in customer engagement.

“AI no longer belongs inside MarTech. It now sits above it. As AITech replaces MarTech, the rules of customer engagement are being reset, marking a seismic shift where human and artificial intelligence work as one. As Insider One, we will lead this transformation with the most complete platform, giving marketing and customer engagement teams everything they need to reach their peak potential and become unstoppable,” said Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider One.

“Insider One delivers the highest tech-stack efficiency in the market, giving our customers a critical and unique advantage,” said Muharrem Derinkok, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Insider One.“Our product vision is anchored in driving the highest possible innovation at the best possible utility cost. Insider One offers the most comprehensive yet leanest stack for ease and efficiency, ending decades of digital pollution and freeing teams to focus on customer engagement rather than managing bloated tech stacks or poor vendor experiences.”

Be focused

Marketers shouldn't spend their time managing technology or IT. The Insider One AdvantageTM is our customer-obsessed operating model refined across 30+ markets, 15 industries, and 2,000+ customers for over a decade, designed to deliver the ultimate vendor experience. From white-glove migration and rapid onboarding to peak tech-stack performance, Insider One helps brands eliminate friction, reduce total cost of ownership, and accelerate time to value. The promise for Insider One customers is that our partnership will enable them to break free from everything that is suffocating their potential, to focus on what matters most: building customer love and becoming a market leader.

Co-Founder and CRO at Insider One, Serhat Soyuerel said,“We know what really slows teams down: fear, cost, complexity. One of the biggest barriers we hear from marketing and customer engagement teams is that the fear of migration and onboarding keeps them locked into technology that holds them back. At Insider One, we have turned what is a burden with other vendors into our boldest advantage. Our migration promises simplified onboarding, streamlined operations, and a clear path to meaningful value. We aren't just delivering technology, we are removing the friction that holds teams back, at every level, so they can finally focus on what matters most and reach their peak potential.”

Be progressive

At the heart of this new world is something even more powerful: our global community. The Growth MakersTM Club is a global collective of leaders, rebels, visionaries, and pioneers who, like Insider One, reject the status quo. The community's purpose is to bring together exceptional minds so that proven strategies emerge, results are shared, learnings are shortcut, and impact multiplies. The promise for Insider One customers is that this community will enable them to think bigger, execute bolder, and achieve more. In The Growth Makers ClubTM, every connection compounds potential.

What's Next for Insider One

Under its new name, Insider One, will accelerate its M&A strategy to acquire exceptional product companies and breakthrough technologies to enhance its platform and drive exponential value for its customers. Insider One will also continue its global expansion. The company already has one of the most progressive and global footprints in the industry, with 1,500+ team members, representing 50+ nationalities, across 30+ offices across six continents.

Hande Cilingir, Co-Founder and CEO at Insider One, said,“In our first decade, we led all the seismic moves in the industry from mobile to AI. We expanded across continents, became the #1 leader loved by users, recognized by analysts, and earned the trust of 2,000+ customers, including some of the world's most iconic brands. Each breakthrough, each market we entered, and each challenge we solved has brought us to Insider One. Our journey has proven that great technology alone is not enough. Marketing and customer engagement teams need more. Insider One offers the ultimate vendor experience, one that matches the standard of our technology. The next decade will be even more transformative as we lead one of the most prominent shifts in the industry from MarTech to AITech.”





About Insider One:

Insider One is the #1 platform that brings everything marketing and customer engagement teams need in one place so they can reach their peak potential and become unstoppable.

With AI at its core and an integrated Customer Data Platform (CDP), Insider One unites data, personalization, and journey orchestration across the most extensive set of natively supported channels, including WhatsApp, SMS, Email, Web, App, and Site Search.

Insider One provides the ultimate vendor experience, proven in fifteen industries and more than 30 countries for more than a decade, to help teams be first, be focused, and be progressive, redefining what it means to lead in customer engagement.

Trusted by 2,000+ customers, including some of the world's most loved brands like Samsung, L'Oréal, Unilever, Allianz, ING Group, Toyota, Singapore Airlines, and GAP, to accelerate growth, build customer love, and become a market leader.

Today, Insider One is powered by 1,500+ team members representing 50+ nationalities across 30+ offices. The company is woman-founded and predominantly women-owned, with 70% of senior executive roles, including the CEO, CMO, CHRO, and CFO, held by women.

Through initiatives such as 100 Cities, 100 Projects, Young Engineers Club, SheCodes, and SheLeads, Insider One continues to expand its positive impact across global communities, driving opportunities, inclusion, education, and equity for this and future generations.

