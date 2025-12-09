Toxoplasmosis Treatment Drugs Market To Reach US $4.36 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Toxoplasmosis Treatment Drugs Market?In recent years, the toxoplasmosis treatment drugs market has seen robust growth. The market, which was at $3.32 billion in 2024, is projected to rise to $3.49 billion by 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth over the past years can be accredited to restricted treatment alternatives, elevated awareness regarding toxoplasmosis, an increasing incidence of the disease, the growth of the healthcare infrastructure, and changes in the regulatory environment.

In the coming years, the market size for drugs treating toxoplasmosis is projected to experience substantial growth, reaching ""$4.36 billion in 2029"" with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This predicted growth during the forecast period is due to factors such as the investment in research and development, the appearance of new toxoplasmosis therapies, an increase in healthcare spending, worldwide efforts to manage infectious diseases, and the use of individualized medicine strategies. Key trends expected during the forecast period involve the creation of combined drug treatments, the application of precision medicine in treatment plans, focus on early detection and intervention, personalized treatment plans, and improvements in methods of drug delivery.

Download a free sample of the toxoplasmosis treatment drugs market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Toxoplasmosis Treatment Drugs Global Market Growth?

The acceleration in toxoplasmosis infections is anticipated to foster the expansion of the toxoplasmosis treatment drug market. The term toxoplasmosis outlines the infection and illness caused by the protozoan parasite Toxoplasma gondii in human beings and other creatures. The surge in toxoplasmosis infection heightens the demand for drugs such as pyrimethamine, spiramycin, and leucovorin, which are utilized for treating a specific kind of toxoplasmosis. This in turn enhances the toxoplasmosis treatment drug market. For example, in February 2024, the UK Health Security Agency, a government agency based in the UK, reported that there were 54 confirmed cases of toxoplasmosis in the second quarter of 2023, an increase from the 37 cases recorded in the corresponding period of 2022. Consequently, the escalating incidence of toxoplasmosis infections fuels the growth of the toxoplasmosis treatment drug market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Toxoplasmosis Treatment Drugs Market?

Major players in the Toxoplasmosis Treatment Drugs include:

. Johnson & Johnson

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

. Merck & Co. Inc.

. AbbVie Inc.

. Bayer AG

. Novartis AG

. Sanofi S.A.

. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

. GlaxoSmithKline plc

. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Toxoplasmosis Treatment Drugs Industry?

The emergence of product innovations is a significant trend witnessing growth in the toxoplasmosis treatment drugs sector. Big companies in the toxoplasmosis treatment drug market are focusing on creating advanced products to maintain their market stature. For example, Meitheal Pharmaceuticals, based in the US, introduced Leucovorin Calcium for Injection in five different formats in September 2023. These formats include a single-dose vial of 50 mg, 100 mg, 200 mg, 350 mg, and 500 mg. These injections of leucovorin calcium will be administered in conjunction with high-dose methotrexate therapy for osteosarcoma patients.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Toxoplasmosis Treatment Drugs Market Report?

The toxoplasmosis treatment drugs market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Pyrimethamine, Spiramycin, Leucovorin, Sulfadiazine, Folic Acid, Other Drug Class

2) By Indication: Chronic Toxoplasmosis Infection, Acute Toxoplasmosis Infection

3) By Route Of Administration: Parenteral, Oral

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

Subsegments:

1) By Pyrimethamine: Brand Name Variants, Combination Therapies

2) By Spiramycin: Brand Name Variants, Formulations

3) By Leucovorin: Dosage Forms

4) By Sulfadiazine: Brand Name Variants, Combination Therapies

5) By Folic Acid: Supplement Formulations, Combination Products With Other Drugs

6) By Other Drug Class: Atovaquone, Clindamycin, Trimethoprim-Sulfamethoxazole (TMP-SMX), Experimental Or Emerging Therapies

View the full toxoplasmosis treatment drugs market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Toxoplasmosis Treatment Drugs Industry?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the market for toxoplasmosis treatment drugs. The market report for toxoplasmosis treatment drugs encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Toxoplasmosis Treatment Drugs Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Wound Care Devices Global Market Report 2025

report/wound-care-devices-global-market-report

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Bph Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

report/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-bph-treatment-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

Pain Management Devices And Therapies Global Market Report 2025

report/pain-management-devices-and-therapies-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: