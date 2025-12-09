Viral Vector Manufacturing Market To Reach $17.42 Billion By 2029 With 20.5% CAGR

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Size And Growth?In recent years, the viral vector manufacturing market has seen a swift expansion. The market is predicted to grow from $6.93 billion in 2024 to $8.26 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.1%. Aspects such as the expansion in the gene therapies pipeline, clinical achievements and approvals, amplified investments in biopharmaceuticals, and a surge in genetic disorder cases can be cited for the growth observed in the historic period.

The market size of viral vector production is slated for remarkable growth in the coming years, projected to reach $17.42 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.5%. Various factors are contributing to this expansion during the forecast period which include its growing use in oncology, global partnerships in the research of gene therapy, application of viral vectors in the progression of vaccines, ongoing clinical trials, and commercialization. Anticipated trends during the forecast period encompass technological advancements in vector manufacturing, introduction of next-generation vectors, regulatory adherence and standardization, formation of alliances and partnerships, and a worldwide increase in manufacturing amenities.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

The viral vector manufacturing market's projected expansion is due in part to the escalating incidence of cancer and infectious diseases. Infectious diseases are conditions instigated by a virus or its harmful products, spread through interaction with an infected individual, animal, or object. Cancer encompasses a spectrum of diseases that occur when abnormal cells in a certain organ or tissue multiply uncontrollably, invading adjacent organs and disseminating to other parts of the body. Cancer-immune responses are triggered by tumor antigens produced through viral vectors present on tumor cells. Numerous infectious diseases have been treated with vaccines created using viral vectors in pre-clinical and clinical trials. For instance, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a governmental organization in Australia, reported that diagnosed cancer cases in the country increased notably from 160,570 in 2022 to 164,694 in 2023, according to their July 2024 statistics. This serves as evidence of the escalating cancer incidence in the country. Moreover, the UK Health Security Agency, an executive agency in the UK, documented 368 measles cases in 2023, signifying an almost sevenfold increase from the 53 cases in 2022. The West Midlands and London accounted for 44% and 33% of these cases, respectively, as reported in August 2024. Accordingly, the rising incidence of both cancer and infectious diseases are contributing to the expansion of the viral vector manufacturing market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

Major players in the Viral Vector Manufacturing include:

. Sanofi S.A.

. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

. Merck Group

. FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

. Lonza Group

. Catalent Inc.

. Sartorius AG

. Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

. AGC Biologics

. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Viral Vector Manufacturing Sector?

Product innovation is emerging as a predominant trend in the realm of viral vector manufacturing. In a bid to consolidate their market standing, key companies in this sector are driving product innovation. For instance, Merck KGaA, a leading company supporting science and technology in Germany, introduced the VirusExpress 293 Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) Production Platform in August 2022. This marked them as one of the pioneering contract development and manufacturing organizations and technology providers to present a comprehensive suite for viral vector manufacturing – encompassing elements like AAV, Lentiviral, CDMO, CTO, and process development. This state-of-the-art platform empowers biopharmaceutical firms to reduce their expenditure and time spent on process development, thereby facilitating a faster transition to clinical manufacturing.

How Is The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segmented?

The viral vector manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Adenoviral Vectors, Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors, Lentiviral Vectors, Retroviral Vectors, Other Types

2) By Disease: Cancer, Genetic Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Other Diseases

3) By Workflow: Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing

4) By Application: Gene And Cell Therapy Development, Vaccine Development, Biopharmaceutical And Pharmaceutical Discovery, Biomedical Research

5) By End-User: Research Organizations, Biotech And Pharmaceutical Companies, Others End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Adenoviral Vectors: Serotype 5, Serotype 2, Serotype 26

2) By Adeno-Associated Viral Vectors: AAV2, AAV5, AAV8, AAV9, Others

3) By Lentiviral Vectors: HIV-1-Based Lentiviral Vectors, SIV-Based Lentiviral Vectors, Others

4) By Retroviral Vectors: Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus (MoMLV), Gammaretroviral Vectors, Others

5) By Other Types: Sendai Viral Vectors, Vesicular Stomatitis Virus (VSV)-Based Vectors, Measles Virus Vectors, Others

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Viral Vector Manufacturing Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the viral vector manufacturing market, while the fastest growth is projected for the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. The viral vector manufacturing market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

