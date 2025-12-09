A Powerful Memoir Of Survival And Self-Discovery Born On Valentine's Day By Barbara Marcus Debuts In 2025

Author Barbara Marcus announces the release of her deeply moving memoir, Born on Valentine's Day, a riveting true story of resilience, trauma, healing, and the lifelong pursuit of love and self-worth. Spanning decades of emotional turmoil and triumph, Marcus delivers a raw and unfiltered account that will resonate with readers seeking stories of courage and transformation.

Born on Valentine's Day in 1948, Marcus came into the world under circumstances marked by secrecy, fear, and abandonment. From childhood experiences with emotional, physical, and sexual abuse to navigating a turbulent relationship with a volatile mother, her story unveils the vulnerabilities of a young girl forced to grow up too soon. Despite the darkness surrounding her early years, Marcus writes with astonishing clarity, compassion, and even humor-always guided by an inner light that refused to go out.

In Born on Valentine's Day, Marcus revisits:



Her complicated relationship with her mother, whose unpredictable moods shaped much of her early emotional world

The man she believed was her father, Lou, a figure she was told was her biological father until the age of 35

The life-altering revelation at 42 years old, when her mother finally disclosed the truth about her real father's identity

A series of moves, caretakers, and childhood traumas, including painful school experiences at St. Bernadette

Her determined spirit, which helped her survive neglect, betrayal, and instability Her eventual rise into adulthood, where she builds a career, forms meaningful relationships, and becomes a psychotherapist and educator dedicated to helping others heal

Told with honesty and breathtaking vulnerability, Marcus's memoir serves not only as a personal testimony but also an empowering message for readers who have faced adversity. Her story proves that even in the darkest places, resilience can bloom and love can still find a way.

“I wish I could have loved you more and feared you less,” Marcus writes in a heartbreaking note to her mother that opens the book.“That fear allowed me to live, and in some ways, this book began the moment she took her final breath.”

Born on Valentine's Day is more than a memoir - it is a map of survival, a celebration of inner strength, and a reminder that healing is possible no matter how deep the wounds.







About the Author

Barbara Marcus is a psychotherapist, educator, writer, and survivor whose life experiences have shaped her work with thousands of patients. Her professional career and personal journey intersect powerfully in this memoir, offering insight, wisdom, and emotional depth to readers seeking connection and hope.

