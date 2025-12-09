403
Russia Warns Of Rising Arctic Tensions, Accuses NATO Of Military Activity
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RUSSIA, Dec 9 (KUNA) -- Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev said on Tuesday that the Arctic is witnessing increasingly difficult conditions, describing it as a zone of conflict amid heightened global interest.
According to remarks reported by state news agency TASS during his participation in the "Arctic: Today and the Future" international forum, Moiseyev said the United States and European countries are boosting military readiness in the region, actions he argued are carried out "under the pretext of countering Russian and Chinese threats."
He stated that the United States and NATO have expanded their presence in the Arctic, with military exercises increasing by nearly 40 percent recently.
Held annually, the forum brings together participants from government entities, business sectors, academic institutions, and non-profit organizations to discuss social and economic development in Russia's Arctic territories.
Organized by the Association of Arctic Explorers (AECO), the event hosts more than 2,000 attendees from Russia and abroad.
The two-day program, running until December 10, features plenary discussions and over 50 dialogue sessions addressing the economy, infrastructure, environment, technology, international cooperation, and regional security, along with an exhibition showcasing Arctic projects and initiatives from Russian regions and companies. (end)
