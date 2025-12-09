3 Drug Peddlers Arrested With Heroin In Jammu

Representational Photo

Jammu- Three drug peddlers, including a woman, have been arrested with 170 grams of heroin and some weapons in the outskirts of Jammu city, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made in the border town of RS Pura when police intercepted a car after its occupants attempted to flee at Daljeet Chowk, they said.

However, the team successfully managed to stop the vehicle and detained all three individuals for questioning. During the checking of the vehicle and occupants, police recovered 170 grams of heroin and two sharp-edged weapons.

Those arrested have been identified as Pritam Singh alias Sethi, Narayan Sharma alias Shunna and Jaspreet Kour alias Preeti - all residents of Samba.