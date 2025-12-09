Decomposed Body Of Elderly Man Recovered From Locked House In Kolkata Daughter And Wife Sat With Body For Days

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 9 (IANS) The horror of the Robinson Street incident is back in Kolkata. This time, it was the daughter sitting in a locked room with her father's decomposed body. Her mother was also with her, the police said on Tuesday.

The sensational incident took place in Kabsa's Bosepukur area in south Kolkata. With the efforts of the locals, the police recovered the body from their residence on Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Sumit Sen (64). The body has been recovered and sent for autopsy. It is not yet known when and how Sumit died. The police are investigating the entire matter. However, prima facie they have come to know that all three members of the family had been suffering from mental problems for a long time.

According to local sources, Sumit lived with his wife Archana Sen and daughter Sampriti Sen on the first floor of their residence in Bospukur. He worked in a private organisation. Since retirement, the locals used to take care of them and look after them. They did not leave the house much.

However, for the last three days, no one from Sumit's family was seen outside the residence. The door of the house was locked. Locals got suspicious seeing this. They called a relative of the Sen family in Kasba area and informed them about the matter. The relative called Sampriti and inquired about the family. It is learnt that Sampriti used to repeatedly tell her relatives on the phone that her parents were fine. But when that relative asked her parents to call, they allegedly did not call. This increased suspicion.

On Monday, the relatives and neighbours went to Sumit's residence. The door was locked from the inside. They alleged that no one opened the door even after knocking many times. After that, they informed the Kasba police station.

A senior officer of Kolkata Police said, "Our officers broke the door and entered inside. They found the body of the man lying in a decomposed state in the house. The daughter and wife was sitting by the body. A foul smell was coming from the house. The body was recovered and sent for autopsy. We are investigating the entire matter." The real cause and time of death will be ascertained once the autopsy report arrives, the police officer added.

It may be recalled that in 2015, the Robinson Street incident caused a stir in Kolkata. When the burnt body of an elderly man was recovered, the police discovered that the skeleton of a woman had been kept in the same house for months.

Partha Dey used to feed the skeleton which belonged to his sister.

The burnt body that was recovered belonged to his father. Partha, who was suffering from mental disorder, committed suicide in 2017.

Such disturbing incidents have also been seen in Kolkata's Kasba, Garfa, Netaji Nagar, Salt Lake in different years. Similar incidents have occurred in several places including Murshidabad, Howrah, Barasat, Memari.