Bollywood Actor Prem Chopra Was Diagnosed With Severe Aortic Stenosis

Weeks after veteran Bollywood actor Prem Chopra was hospitalised at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital, his son-in-law, actor Sharman Joshi, has shared details surrounding his health condition.

Taking to Instagram, Joshi, revealed Chopra's diagnosis of "severe aortic stenosis", adding that he underwent a successful TAVI procedure - narrowing of the aortic valve without open-heart surgery.

He also shared that the veteran actor has recovered quickly and is back home.

He also shared a couple of pictures from the hospital showing Prem Chopra visibly healthy with his doctors.

Veteran star Jeetendra was also seen in the pictures, suggesting he might have visited Chopra at the hospital.

Earlier in November, Chopra was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital due to chest congestion. He was discharged a week after, on November 15.

Actor Prem Chopra has carved a niche for himself by delivering cult classics such as Prem Nagar, Upkar and Bobby in the industry, and he became one of the most popular and undisputed villains of all time.

In a career spanning over four decades, the actor also courted fame overseas with some iconic negative roles.