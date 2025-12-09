Doha Arbitration Day Highlights Global Trends As Qatar Advances Dispute-Resolution Framework

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Second Edition of the Doha Arbitration Day 2025 Conference was held at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, under the patronage of the Ministry of Justice and the Qatar International Court, and in the presence of H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Mohannadi, Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs.

The conference was hosted by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) and organised in partnership with the Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA), the Qatar Lawyers Association, and the Qatari Experts and Arbitrators Association. The conference witnessed broad participation from representatives of judicial, governmental, academic, and

legal institutions, in addition to a distinguished group of specialists and practitioners in the fields of arbitration and dispute resolution.

The conference opened with remarks by Eng. Saad Hegazy, CIArb Trustee and Head of the Organising Committee, followed by contributions from Dr. Sheikh Thani Al Thani, Vice-Chair of QICCA; Mohammed Lahdan Al-Muhannadi, Chair of the Qatari Experts and Arbitrators Association; and Mubarak Al-Sulaiti, Chair of the Qatar Lawyers Association.

The speakers highlighted the importance of capacity building, fostering shared expertise, and supporting the development of an effective and resilient arbitration ecosystem in the State of Qatar.

A keynote address was delivered by Prof. Dr. Mohamed Abdel Wahab, Global President-Elect of CIArb for 2025, offering insights into global trends in international arbitration and their relevance to the evolving legal and commercial landscape.

On this occasion, Faisal Rashid Al-Sahouti, QICDRC CEO, emphasised the significance of the conference and its role in strengthening the culture of arbitration within the State of Qatar. He noted that the Second Edition of Doha Arbitration Day reflects the collective efforts of the Ministry of Justice, QICDRC, and all partner institutions in developing a modern and advanced arbitration ecosystem that enhances confidence in the business and investment environment, and reinforces Qatar's position as a leading regional and international hub for dispute resolution.

The conference concluded with a formal honours ceremony and the graduation of the first cohort of Ministry of Justice employees joining CIArb membership - marking an important milestone in advancing national expertise and strengthening Qatar's capabilities in arbitration and alternative dispute resolution.

The conference also followed the recent election of the new members of the CIArb Qatar Branch Committee, chaired by H E Dr. Saad bin Ahmed Al-Muhannadi.

The organising partners expressed their appreciation to all speakers, panellists, participants, and supporting entities for their contributions to the success of this year's conference, reaffirming the value of continued collaboration in advancing arbitration practice and enhancing the dispute resolution landscape in the State of Qatar.