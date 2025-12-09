MSDF Launches 'Family Of Match' Contest To Mark Arab Family Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: To mark the Arab Family Day concomitantly with the launch of the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) has launched the Family of the Match contest in collaboration with the local committee organizing this tournament.

The move intends to foster familial values and a positive spirit, as well as encourage familial interaction within the thrilling atmosphere of the matches.

The competition is primarily devoted to all family members, including fathers, mothers, as well as sons and daughters, with the most interactive, enthusiastic, and entangled in the sport, and committed to the collective spirit, being selected.

The would-be selected families also include those who respect others cordially, demonstrating the true image of a tight-knit and socially interactive family.

The contest also gives families the opportunity to innovate their cheering styles through coordinated group cheers and collective fan displays that bring an atmosphere of incredible joy and positive interaction in the stands.

This can turn every match into a lively, communal experience, reflecting concrete values of family unity and social cohesion at major sporting events.

Assistant Director of the MSDF's Family Development Department, Nouf Ibrahim Al Abdullah, highlighted that the contest covers group-stage matches of FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, with cameras capturing the best family moments in terms of joy and interaction in the stands.

She added that winners are subsequently announced and awarded valuable prizes, in recognition of their participation and sportsmanship.

The initiative, she explained, honours their efforts in promoting a positive image of the Arab family during major sporting events, as part of MSDF's diligent efforts to enhance familial cohesion and encourage effective communal engagement, in addition to cementing sports values and the spirit of one team among all community members.

Al Abdullah further elaborated that the competition shines a spotlight on the tremendous role families play in building a tight-knit society capable of effectively engaging in national and global activities.

As such, the ministry urged all families to actively participate in future initiatives, making matches an opportunity to strengthen familial ties rather than merely a sporting moment, with particular emphasis on social interaction and shared joy, thereby manifesting a bright image of the Arab family, alongside its positive values in all sporting and cultural events