Zelensky says negotiators have disagreements on Donbas
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said negotiators working on a US-brokered peace plan have yet to reach consensus on control of eastern regions, noting that Ukraine, the US, and Russia still hold differing views on the future of the Donbas area, according to reports.
In remarks to Bloomberg published Monday, Zelenskyy said several “sensitive issues” remain unresolved, including long-term security guarantees and territorial arrangements covering Donetsk and Luhansk in Donbas. He stated, “There are visions of the US, Russia and Ukraine — and we don’t have a unified view on Donbas,” adding that Kyiv is also seeking a separate agreement on security guarantees from Western partners, particularly the US.
His comments came after US President Donald Trump expressed “a little bit of disappointment” in Zelenskyy, claiming the Ukrainian leader had not yet reviewed the full proposal while asserting that Moscow was reportedly “fine with it.” Zelenskyy rejected any suggestion of backtracking, emphasizing that additional work is needed to reach agreement.
The Ukrainian president reaffirmed that Kyiv expects security guarantees comparable to NATO’s Article 5, which holds that an armed attack against one member is considered an attack against all. “There is one question I — and all Ukrainians — want to get an answer to: if Russia again starts a war, what will our partners do,” he said.
Zelenskyy traveled to London for meetings with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and French President Emmanuel Macron to continue discussions on advancing peace in Ukraine.
