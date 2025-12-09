Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Switzerland Raises Funding For International Geneva - SWI Swissinfo.Ch

Switzerland Raises Funding For International Geneva - SWI Swissinfo.Ch


2025-12-09 04:23:04
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland aims to strengthen its position as a host country of global NGOs by approving a credit facility of CHF122.6 million for 2026-2029. This content was published on December 9, 2025 - 08:25 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Français fr Les Chambres fédérales soutiennent la Genève internationale Original Read more: Les Chambres fédérales soutiennent la Genève internati

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Following in the footsteps of the House of Representatives, the Senate has approved a spending ceiling, mainly for the benefit of international Geneva, which is facing a budget crisis.

+ Swiss budget cuts raise pressure on International Geneva

In June, the Swiss government adopted a package of urgent measures including a framework credit. This has been increased by 5% compared with the previous period to strengthen the reception, infrastructure, partnerships and governance of new technologies.

Some political parties argued for budgetary savings, and sought to halve the budget, with a ceiling set at CHF61.3 million. On the other hand, the left wanted to go further than the government and requested a commitment credit of CHF152.6 million.

In the end, the government's proposal remained unchanged. In the overall Senate vote, it was approved by 36 votes to three.

More More Swiss diplomacy Foreign aid cuts: where does Switzerland stand?

This content was published on Feb 7, 2025 Cuts in international aid funding has become a global trend. Where is Switzerland positioned on development finance?

Read more: Foreign aid cuts: where does Switzerland s

Translated from French by DeepL/mga

MENAFN09122025000210011054ID1110456269



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search