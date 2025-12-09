Following in the footsteps of the House of Representatives, the Senate has approved a spending ceiling, mainly for the benefit of international Geneva, which is facing a budget crisis.

In June, the Swiss government adopted a package of urgent measures including a framework credit. This has been increased by 5% compared with the previous period to strengthen the reception, infrastructure, partnerships and governance of new technologies.

Some political parties argued for budgetary savings, and sought to halve the budget, with a ceiling set at CHF61.3 million. On the other hand, the left wanted to go further than the government and requested a commitment credit of CHF152.6 million.

In the end, the government's proposal remained unchanged. In the overall Senate vote, it was approved by 36 votes to three.

