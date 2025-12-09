403
Peace negotiations between US, Ukraine hit major obstacle
(MENAFN) Peace negotiations between the US and Ukraine have encountered a major hurdle as Washington pushes for Kyiv to make concessions on the Donbas region, according to reports citing a senior European official. The official, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, said American negotiators are exploring ways for Ukraine to cede territory that Russia has been unable to capture militarily.
“Americans insist that Ukraine must leave the Donbas … one way or another,” the official stated, noting that US officials are focused on accommodating Russia’s demands, while Kyiv maintains that any peace deal should freeze fighting along current lines.
Currently, Ukraine still controls roughly 30% of the Donbas, including parts of Donetsk. The European official said, “The most realistic option is to stand where we stand. But the Russians are pressuring Kyiv to give up territories.”
The source also described growing US impatience, with President Donald Trump expressing frustration at Ukraine’s position. On Sunday, Trump said he was “a little bit disappointed” in Zelenskyy, claiming the Ukrainian leader had not yet reviewed the full proposal and asserting that Moscow was reportedly “fine with it.”
Zelenskyy told Bloomberg that Ukraine and the US remain divided over eastern territories, emphasizing that granting Russian President Vladimir Putin control over regions Russia could not seize militarily would encourage further advances. The European official added, “Maybe Trump also wants it to happen fast, so his team is forced to explain to him they are not the ones to blame for why this is not happening as fast as he wanted.”
In recent statements, Putin claimed that Russia would take the Donbas “anyway,” while Zelenskyy previously estimated it could take Moscow about four years to fully occupy the region.
